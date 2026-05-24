Games: Snake in VBIOS, Steam, and Card Games

In the one-credit-hour, Magic: The Gathering law course, which Diamantis will teach starting next May, students will learn about interpreting complicated text, searching for rules, precedents and rulings, identifying areas of ambiguity and working with others to resolve problems.

As the card game is inherently adversarial, Diamantis said it “provides an automatic and instant check on dubious interpretations” of rules by students, and he will test their interpretations as well.

As the class studies rules and cards with certain ambiguities, students will draft briefs arguing their interpretation as well as create their own cards and maybe even new game mechanics, all of which will be voted on by the class. Their capstone project for the course will be students arguing their case for how they interpret cards to an “expert judge” — in this case a Seattle lawyer and Magic player who will Zoom in.