original
The Stadium Nourishes the Surroundings, More so When It Gets 20 Trophies in 10 Years
I used to think it was a myth, but Media City UK came to being across the road from Old Trafford, in addition to the Trafford Centre. Football did attract investment when Manchester United secured many trophies.
It has been 24 hour since the parade and it's already oddly calm outside. We went past the stadium a few hours ago, only to see lots of paper waste all over the place (fake confetti) and almost no people anymore.
The local club will never be the same again and this 5-minute clip about a decade of "Pep" brings back so many positive memories. The city developed a lot during his time, our area in particular. It made the place safer, it made employment easy to find, and the place a high-priority region for infrastructure, including fibre-optics.█
Image source: Pep Guardiola mural