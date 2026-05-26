Imagine you want to visit a neighboring city, but there’s no direct bus. To get there, you first need to travel much farther to a different city, wait for a connection, then take another bus back to your original destination.

Earlier announced in March with the unveiling of the ESP32-S31 SoC, Espressif has now launched the ESP32-S31-Korvo-1 multimedia development board, while documentation additionally references the ESP32-S31-Function-CoreBoard-1 connectivity-oriented board. Both platforms are built around the ESP32-S31-WROOM-3 module and target multimedia, audio, display, and connected IoT applications.

The Terasic Comet A13 SoM and Evaluation Kit form a compact platform built around the Altera Agilex 5 E-Series SoC FPGA. The platform features FPGA fabric together with Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 processor cores, LPDDR4 memory, high-speed transceivers, and expansion interfaces targeting edge AI, machine vision, robotics, industrial automation, and embedded applications.

The Jetway BFNZASL2 is a fanless embedded networking system built around Intel processors including the Intel Atom x7835RE (Amston Lake), Intel Processor N97, and Intel Atom x7425E. The platform features four 2.5GbE interfaces with optional Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for networking and edge applications.

8devices has unveiled the Citron SoM, a compact embedded module built around the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor targeting robotics, drones, and intelligent vision applications. Highlighted during the company’s Embedded World 2026 announcement, 8devices indicates that the module is designed for power-efficient edge workloads across consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.

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The Stadium Nourishes the Surroundings, More so When It Gets 20 Trophies in 10 Years

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 26, 2026



I used to think it was a myth, but Media City UK came to being across the road from Old Trafford, in addition to the Trafford Centre. Football did attract investment when Manchester United secured many trophies.

It has been 24 hour since the parade and it's already oddly calm outside. We went past the stadium a few hours ago, only to see lots of paper waste all over the place (fake confetti) and almost no people anymore.

The local club will never be the same again and this 5-minute clip about a decade of "Pep" brings back so many positive memories. The city developed a lot during his time, our area in particular. It made the place safer, it made employment easy to find, and the place a high-priority region for infrastructure, including fibre-optics.█

Image source: Pep Guardiola mural