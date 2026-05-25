news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast, Going Linux, and More
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Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ --yolo | LINUX Unplugged 668
Brent's been hacking smart speakers, Wes has a surprise, and Chris gives up on OpenClaw.
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mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 486 – HTPC Like It’s 2003!
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – May
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Going Linux ☛ Going Linux #478 · Listener Feedback - plus hearing aids support on Linux
00:00 Going GNU/Linux #478 · Listener Feedback - plus hearing aids support on GNU/Linux
01:53 Bill and Larry have NOT distro hopped (yet)
02:17 Ubuntu MATE project status
05:18 David: MP3 or not and a software pick
06:34 Parabolic
07:57 Video 'podcast'
09:26 Dave Jackson's view of what makes a podcast
10:37 Stephan: Feedback on our audio and video
13:05 Rob: Comments on our encryption. Can you encrypt an encrypted file?
16:01 Open Source helps with hearing deficits
17:56 The open source and GNU/Linux link via Bluetooth audio
21:25 Frequencies are programmed into the hearing aid
22:57 Streaming audio to the hearing aids
24:13 No special software required
24:56 Using the EasyEffects app to make adjustments
30:11 Selective listening
31:21 Send in your hearing aid tips for Bill
33:16 goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe
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Mozilla
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Introducing Glean Annotations
Leif Oines and Will Lachance introduce Glean Annotations: a process and technology for curating and communicating knowledge about the data we collect in Mozilla's products.
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