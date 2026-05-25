Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast, Going Linux, and More

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MX Linux 25.2 “Infinity” Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Based on Debian 13.5

Coming four months after MX Linux 25.1, the MX Linux 25.2 release is based on the latest Debian 13.5 “Trixie” operating system and features the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel on the standard ISOs and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 7.0 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISOs.

Ubuntu-Based Rhino Linux 2026.1 Introduces Lomiri Edition, Powered by Linux 7.0

Highlights of Rhino Linux 2026.1 include a new edition featuring the Lomiri desktop environment developed by the UBports Foundation for the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system. Since Lomiri is a convergent graphical environment, it can be successfully used on standard x86_64 or ARM64 systems.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 24th, 2026

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Shelly 2.3.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Notifications

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

Linux Mint 23 Getting New Cinnamon Screenshots Tool, Network Improvements

As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

LinuxGizmos.com

ESP32-S31 development boards bring Wi-Fi 6, audio, camera, and HMI features

Earlier announced in March with the unveiling of the ESP32-S31 SoC, Espressif has now launched the ESP32-S31-Korvo-1 multimedia development board, while documentation additionally references the ESP32-S31-Function-CoreBoard-1 connectivity-oriented board. Both platforms are built around the ESP32-S31-WROOM-3 module and target multimedia, audio, display, and connected IoT applications.

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Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast, Going Linux, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 25, 2026

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