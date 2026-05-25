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Games: Steam Machines, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds and Games Playable on the Steam Deck
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Machine appears in Vulkan’s conformant product database — upcoming Valve console is certified compliant with the graphics API
The Khronos Group, which created the Vulkan API standard and continues to develop and maintain it, added the Steam Machine to its list of conformant products. This does not indicate how far or soon a product will come to the market, but it's a step in the right direction showing that much-awaited console will arrive... someday.
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, including The Adventures of Sir Kicksalot - 2026-05-20 Edition
Between 2026-05-13 and 2026-05-20 there were 70 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 664 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 10.5 % of total released titles. Not a lot to keep this time, but there’s a few games worth mentioning still, such as The Adventures of Sir Kicksalot: simple graphics but fun gameplay inspired by Dark Messiah of Might and Magic from Arkane Studios. Here’s the whole list below.
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with the New Lego Batman and Forza Horizon 6 - 2026-05-23 Edition
Between 2026-05-16 and 2026-05-23 we selected 14 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. This week two big games, the New Lego Batman and the latest Forza Horizon 6! But that’s not all. There are quite a few more.