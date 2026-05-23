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Linux Mint 23 Getting New Cinnamon Screenshots Tool, Network Improvements
As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.
Linux Mint 23 will also bring improvements to Nemo, Cinnamon’s file and desktop manager, such as better response time and folder navigation performance, as well as a filtered view to Nemo’s Interactive Search feature to make it more obvious and comfortable.