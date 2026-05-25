Review: Solus 4.9

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 25, 2026



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

On the whole, Solus provided a good experience for me. The distribution has some variety in its desktop environments, it has a friendly installer that worked well for me, and the distribution worked smoothly with my hardware. I enjoyed the default dark theme, with lighter application windows.

The application menu contains enough software for most people to get started with the basics, without being crowded. Adding new programs was easy, thanks to the Discover software centre, which worked smoothly and quickly.

Most of the applications which shipped with Solus worked well, though there were a few issues. The user creation module and the Online Accounts tools either didn't work or didn't suit my needs. The Celluloid application had trouble playing videos, but I was able to replace it. One of the few confusing aspects of the distribution is its use of two separate desktop control panels, one for visual elements and one for behind-the-scenes settings. Having two panels, with similar, non-descriptive names isn't ideal for new users. I was able to explore and get a feel for what distinguished the two panels, but it might not be clear how the tools divide their tasks to some users.

I think what eventually stood out about Solus while I was using it was what it didn't do, rather than what it did do. Solus does not have a first-run wizard or a welcome screen or pop-ups notifying us about new package updates. Solus seems to assume we know what we are doing and generally tries to stay out of the way. It doesn't create command line aliases for us or offer us guided tours or invite us to join the project's community forum.

The Solus project provides us with an operating system, one with some basic utilities and a solid software manager, and then steps out of the way. For me, this is a pretty good experience. The installer, system administration panels, and software centre are friendly. The menus are uncluttered, Budgie is quiet, and the system worked well with my hardware. It got so, after a day or two, I wasn't noticing the operating system; I was just using it. For me, this is a good fit. I can see how, for beginner users, the quiet, hands-off approach offered by Solus might not be ideal. Newcomers would benefit from a little more guidance and easily accessible documentation. For people with a little experience, Solus is a pleasantly practical experience - useful without being overly friendly. It's the sort of distribution I'd suggest to other Linux enthusiasts, but not to non-technical family members and friends.