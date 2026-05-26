Linux Bait-and-Switch and Removal of Hardware Support

In an ideal world, Linux would support every piece of tech ever released, for all eternity. There's just one problem: people have to maintain that code, and there's the very real chance that nobody is actually benefiting from it. The result is a lot of manpower spent ensuring that a piece of legacy hardware continues to work with Linux, with zero guarantee that anyone actually uses it.

As such, we'll occasionally see legacy hardware support dropped from the kernel, and it's fascinating to see what kind of tech Linux did support until someone decided to end it. Such is the case with the RC Systems DoubleTalk PC ISA speech synthesizer card driver, a piece of tech released in 1991 that is being retired in Linux 7.2. The best part is, it doesn't even spell doom for anyone who still uses one of these cards.