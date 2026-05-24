news
Open Hardware: GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Flipper, and More
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Linux On Mobile ☛ 2026-05-17 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (20/2026): Adding a Plus
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2026-05-13 [Older] SOLAI Launches $399 Solode Neo Linux AI Computer [Ed: Slop hype]
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Ken Shirriff ☛ Reverse engineering circuitry in a Spacelab computer from 1980
Spacelab was a reusable laboratory that could be carried in the cargo bay of the Space Shuttle, providing lab space for astronauts and experiments. Spacelab was controlled by a French-built minicomputer, called the Mitra 125 MS. Unlike modern computers, this computer didn't contain a microprocessor chip. Instead, its 16-bit processor was constructed from several boards of chips. In this article, I reverse-engineer one of the processor boards, shown below, part of the computer's Arithmetic/Logic Unit (ALU).
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RTL-SDR ☛ Early Development Plans for Flipper One Announced
The team behind the wildly popular Flipper Zero product has just announced their development plans for a Flipper One device. If you were unaware, Flipper Zero is an extremely popular wireless hacking/research tool based on a STM32 microcontroller and TI CC1101 sub-ghz transceiver. While not an SDR, the CC1101 hardware radio chip is very capable at demodulating/transmitting many sub-GHZ OOK/ASK/FSK/GFSK/MSK protocols, and for capture/replay attacks. Flipper Zero also implements 125 kHz RFID, Bluetooth LE, 13.56 MHz NFC, Infrared RX/TX capabilities, and general GPIO/UART/SPI/I2C interfaces. Flipper Zero has been so popular that it has been seen in more mainstream media such as on Linus Tech Tips.
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Hackaday ☛ Building An Analog Meter Watch
Another cool touch in the design is that the dial backer isn’t just a printed piece of paper—it’s a custom PCB, which has a much nicer, hardier finish. The case of the watch is also CNC milled out of aluminum and bead blasted for a quality surface finish, adding a nice industrial touch to the build.
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Hackaday ☛ Water-cooling A 3D Printed Rocket Isn’t Quite Practical
Even if the nozzle did hold up for a longer period of time, it’s worth noting this is probably not a viable route towards a flight-ready engine. Mostly because you would need a huge supply of water to keep the components cool which would add a great deal of weight to any such build. There’s a reason NASA doesn’t recycle old drink bottles to make rocket engines, after all.
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Hackaday ☛ Passive Bug Zapper Tracks Its Kill Count
But how exactly do you detect a bug zap? With an antenna, of course! When a bug gets caught, it arcs, creating an electromagnetic pulse. A small loop antenna on the backside of the zapper receives the signal.
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Tom Szilagyi ☛ Baby's First DDS Signal Generator
DDS, or direct digital synthesis, is a method for generating waveforms (in principle, arbitrary ones) with high frequency resolution and stability, from a single stable clock. What we do, basically, is: [...]