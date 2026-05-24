Open Hardware: GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Flipper, and More

The team behind the wildly popular Flipper Zero product has just announced their development plans for a Flipper One device. If you were unaware, Flipper Zero is an extremely popular wireless hacking/research tool based on a STM32 microcontroller and TI CC1101 sub-ghz transceiver. While not an SDR, the CC1101 hardware radio chip is very capable at demodulating/transmitting many sub-GHZ OOK/ASK/FSK/GFSK/MSK protocols, and for capture/replay attacks. Flipper Zero also implements 125 kHz RFID, Bluetooth LE, 13.56 MHz NFC, Infrared RX/TX capabilities, and general GPIO/UART/SPI/I2C interfaces. Flipper Zero has been so popular that it has been seen in more mainstream media such as on Linus Tech Tips.