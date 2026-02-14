news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 14, 2026



Quoting: Glacia OS – New Ubuntu based Distro Features Unity Desktop | UbuntuHandbook —

For those who like the old Unity Desktop, there’s new work in progress Linux Distribution features that desktop environment.

It’s Glacia OS, a free open-source Ubuntu based distribution that promotes itself as:

a lightning-fast, secure, and beautifully designed Linux distribution built for developers, creators, and everyday users who demand performance without compromise.