Glacia OS – New Ubuntu based Distro Features Unity Desktop
For those who like the old Unity Desktop, there’s new work in progress Linux Distribution features that desktop environment.
It’s Glacia OS, a free open-source Ubuntu based distribution that promotes itself as:
a lightning-fast, secure, and beautifully designed Linux distribution built for developers, creators, and everyday users who demand performance without compromise.