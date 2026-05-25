As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

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MX Linux 25.2 “Infinity” Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Based on Debian 13.5

posted by Marius Nestor on May 25, 2026



Coming four months after MX Linux 25.1, the MX Linux 25.2 release is based on the latest Debian 13.5 “Trixie” operating system and features the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel on the standard ISOs and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 7.0 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISOs.

However, the biggest attraction of the MX Linux 25.2 release is a much-improved installer that now features a brand-new text mode, allowing you to install MX Linux in a terminal emulator by running the sudo minstall --tui command or a virtual console by running the minstall-launcher command.

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