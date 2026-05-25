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MX Linux 25.2 “Infinity” Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Based on Debian 13.5
Coming four months after MX Linux 25.1, the MX Linux 25.2 release is based on the latest Debian 13.5 “Trixie” operating system and features the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel on the standard ISOs and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 7.0 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISOs.
However, the biggest attraction of the MX Linux 25.2 release is a much-improved installer that now features a brand-new text mode, allowing you to install MX Linux in a terminal emulator by running the sudo minstall --tui command or a virtual console by running the minstall-launcher command.