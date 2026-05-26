news
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
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K Desktop Environment/KDE
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Week 1 : Coding Begins
It's May 25. Community bonding is over. Coding starts today.
The last few days of bonding were about wrapping loose ends, got two MRs merged: warn before deleting tracks and snap playhead to snap points. A few others are still open and in review, but the coding period waits for no one.
Now for the actual project.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: ((lib)Re)bonjour
I made another weird side project while unemployed. In fact I’ve wanted it for a while but once I learned that “Rebonjour” is the word for “hello again” I just had to finish the library.
librebonjouris an asynchronous DNS-SD and mDNS client library for GLib applications. Or, more practically, it is a small GObject API over the two local service-discovery providers you are likely to find on a GNU/Linux system: Avahi and systemd-resolved.
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This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #250 Sideloading
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from May 15 to May 22.
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