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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 25, 2026



Quoting: Shadowfetch Linux - Debian-based distribution - LinuxLinks —

It ships with KDE Plasma 6 and a wide range of graphics, photography, audio, video, streaming, 3D, CAD, and colour-management applications already installed. The distribution is designed to provide a ready-to-use creative desktop while retaining Debian’s familiar package management tools and software ecosystem.

Shadowfetch adds a curated default stack, a dark visual theme, a first-boot welcome wizard, PipeWire audio, zram, earlyoom, tuned, Flatpak with Flathub pre-configured, and an APT repository for Shadowfetch updates. The ISO also includes the proprietary NVIDIA driver and CUDA stack, which is removed automatically on first boot if no NVIDIA hardware is detected.