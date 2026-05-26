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Audiocasts/Shows: Age verification and Politics
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Late Night Linux – Episode 387
Debian’s ambitious aim to make all packages reproducible pushes us closer to a better future, yet more talk about age verification for VPNs, Firefox gets more users on mobile thanks to regulation, Opera’s gaming browser comes to Linux, Valve releases CAD files for the Steam Controller, and the Steam Frame might be coming soon. With guest host Andy from GNU/Linux Dev Time.
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Michael Geist ☛ The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 269: Inside the Bill C-22 Committee Hearing for the Case Against Government’s Lawful Access Plans
For this episode of the Law Bytes podcast, I go into the hearing room for my appearance on Bill C-22. The appearance was a rerun of the podcast episode featuring a roundtable on the bill with David Fraser and Robert Diab. This episode starts with my opening statement and follows with exchanges with MPs from all parties on a wide range of issues
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Tom's Hardware ☛ California moves to exempt GNU/Linux from its upcoming age-verification law after backlash over forcing operating systems to collect users’ ages — amendment proposed by the same lawmaker who wrote the original law
California lawmakers introduced a new amendment that could exempt most GNU/Linux distributions from the state’s upcoming Digital Age Assurance Act after privacy backlash and concerns that the law would force open-source operating systems to become age-verification platforms.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Colorado and California age verification bills exempt open source operating systems | GamingOnLinux
Remember all the ruckus with various US states introducing operating-system level age verification laws? Colorado and California thankfully exempt open source.