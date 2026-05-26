news
Web Browsers/Web Leftovers
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Vivaldi Browser 8.0 Released with New Design & Layout Presets
Vivaldi, the free open-source chromium based web browser, release new major 8.0 version a few days ago. The new version of this highly customizable web browser introduced visible layout presets, allowing to single click to change the panel and tab bar positions from either first start up welcome dialog or Appearance settings page.
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Tim Bray ☛ Tab Trick
A person watching over my shoulder asked “How are you switching around so fast?” and I realized that while most readers here know this trick, some may not, and it’s awfully useful.
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Terence Eden ☛ PHP – simple way to send HTTP headers before a script ends
Most servers do some form of output buffering. They wait for the buffer to fill (or be explicitly terminated) before they send any content. My server was set to a buffer of 4,096 bytes. So I forced some dummy output to fill it up, then told PHP to flush the buffer: [...]
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University of Toronto ☛ Anti-robot techniques can be nice but the problem is, they're not static
I've recently come up with what I expect would be a quite good anti-robot, anti-crawler tactic, which I will give the snappy label and summary of "robots don't POST". Simply require a HTTP cookie to see your web pages and then if visitors don't have the cookie, put up an interstitial page with a HTML form that requires them to POST it to get the cookie. All the form need is a "click me to get your entrance cookie", because right now, few or no robots or crawlers will make that HTTP POST request; they only do HTTP GETs. To distract bad crawlers you might need some other links on the interstitial page, optionally going to content tarpits.
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Mozilla
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Data Club: Jeff Silverman - Data Science & Astronomy: AAS 243 & ATDS 6
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Dedoimedo ☛ How to change address bar color in Firefox 151
Most modern software interfaces are bad. They are designed to look cool, not to be ergonomic or functional. Indeed, they lack contrast, color, they are not intuitive, and they are not fun. Firefox, my favorite dear tragic browser, is a good example of this issue. Mozilla has introduced lots of changes for the sake of it over the years, usually with degraded levels of usability and efficiency. I have written extremely detailed tutorials on how to undo most of these changes, including Proton guides one and two and three, UI customization guide, and even how to edit the address bar (URL bar) color in Firefox 143. This last article worked splendidly until the recent version 151 update. That one broke my customization, and the URL bar is now gray. Again.
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