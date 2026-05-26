Web Browsers/Web Leftovers

Most modern software interfaces are bad. They are designed to look cool, not to be ergonomic or functional. Indeed, they lack contrast, color, they are not intuitive, and they are not fun. Firefox, my favorite dear tragic browser, is a good example of this issue. Mozilla has introduced lots of changes for the sake of it over the years, usually with degraded levels of usability and efficiency. I have written extremely detailed tutorials on how to undo most of these changes, including Proton guides one and two and three, UI customization guide, and even how to edit the address bar (URL bar) color in Firefox 143. This last article worked splendidly until the recent version 151 update. That one broke my customization, and the URL bar is now gray. Again.