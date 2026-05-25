As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

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Ubuntu-Based Rhino Linux 2026.1 Introduces Lomiri Edition, Powered by Linux 7.0

posted by Marius Nestor on May 25, 2026



Highlights of Rhino Linux 2026.1 include a new edition featuring the Lomiri desktop environment developed by the UBports Foundation for the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system. Since Lomiri is a convergent graphical environment, it can be successfully used on standard x86_64 or ARM64 systems.

Rhino Linux 2026.1 also introduces significant updates to the Pacstall AUR-inspired package manager, which has been updated to the 6.4.x series, with new DNUM and CDNUM internal variables, new PACSTALL_XTRACEFD and PACSTALL_XTRACEFDLOG environment variables, and support for exporting KVER to pre/post scripts.

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