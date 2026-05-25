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Ubuntu-Based Rhino Linux 2026.1 Introduces Lomiri Edition, Powered by Linux 7.0
Highlights of Rhino Linux 2026.1 include a new edition featuring the Lomiri desktop environment developed by the UBports Foundation for the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system. Since Lomiri is a convergent graphical environment, it can be successfully used on standard x86_64 or ARM64 systems.
Rhino Linux 2026.1 also introduces significant updates to the Pacstall AUR-inspired package manager, which has been updated to the 6.4.x series, with new DNUM and CDNUM internal variables, new PACSTALL_XTRACEFD and PACSTALL_XTRACEFDLOG environment variables, and support for exporting KVER to pre/post scripts.