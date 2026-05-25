news
Programming Leftovers
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The Record ☛ CISA to allow researchers to report vulnerabilities to exploited bugs catalog
The federal cybersecurity agency has created a new pathway for people outside of the U.S. government to report vulnerabilities to its catalog of bugs that have been exploited.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced the creation of a nomination form on Thursday that they said enables “researchers, vendors, and industry partners” to report bugs that need to be added to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog — a key tool that has become a critical resource for the cybersecurity community.
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Josh Bleecher Snyder ☛ Copy-on-write git worktrees
Git worktrees do share their git objects, but they don’t share their working tree. That’s the whole point: you can edit them independently.
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Serge Zaitsev ☛ What is Git made of?
Git can be confusing. Git can be scary. Git CLI may be the least intuitive tool you have to use on a daily basis.
But also Git is a wonderfully simple and cleverly designed version control system that definitely deserves its popularity.
To prove this point I invite you to implement your own tiny Git that would be able to create a local repository, commit a single file to it, view commit logs and checkout a certain revision of that file.
It won’t be more than a couple hundred lines of code, we’ll try to keep things as simple as we can. Code examples would be in Go, but any other language is suitable for this tutorial, too.
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Jonathan Almeida: Auto-resolve Jujutsu conflicts with your Hey Hi (AI) agent [Ed: Slop bots make mistakes, some can be catastrophic, so this has nothing to do with intelligence, this is laziness that can result in disaster]
With Jujutsu, I've been able to work in multiple workstreams more efficiently than before. This means that if I'm working on multiple things, there is a higher likelihood of something going stale while I wait for a review or touch multiple files.
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Standards/Consortia
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Brandon Rozek ☛ Can you tell the difference? A quick look into discrimination testing.
So how can companies be confident that few will notice? That’s where discrimination testing comes in. From my research and what Jonathan shared, the most common type of discrimination test used in the food science industry is the triangle test.
In this test, the participant is given three products (A, B, C) and are told that only one of them is different. If the participant is able to correctly identify which one, then there’s evidence that the average person can do the same. The probability that a random guess is correct is 1/3. Therefore, it’s not sufficient to ask a single person and instead we need many participants to obtain statistical significance.
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