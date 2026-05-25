Git can be confusing. Git can be scary. Git CLI may be the least intuitive tool you have to use on a daily basis.

But also Git is a wonderfully simple and cleverly designed version control system that definitely deserves its popularity.

To prove this point I invite you to implement your own tiny Git that would be able to create a local repository, commit a single file to it, view commit logs and checkout a certain revision of that file.

It won’t be more than a couple hundred lines of code, we’ll try to keep things as simple as we can. Code examples would be in Go, but any other language is suitable for this tutorial, too.