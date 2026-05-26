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Mozilla Firefox 151.0.2 Is Out Now to Improve Split View, Disk Caching, and More
Firefox 151.0.2 is here to improve the Split View feature by fixing an issue causing the Split View to close instead of switching tabs when using the "Switch to Tab" option from the address bar, and disk cache by fixing an issue where Firefox stopped caching new content when disk cache was full, causing web pages and resources to be re-downloaded from the network on every visit.
This release also fixes an issue where some websites were rendered incorrectly or fail to load when they used JavaScript to insert WebKit-specific style rules, as well as an issue where clicking and selecting text in some input fields and text areas didn't work on web pages that styled them with certain CSS rules.