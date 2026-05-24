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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2026



Quoting: The best Linux distro for beginners is getting a much snappier file explorer —

If you're on the fence about using an open-source operating system, you can do a lot worse than try out Linux Mint. It's easy to set up, its UI is very familiar to people who are used to Windows, and it runs just fine on older, weaker hardware. And while some people (such as myself) move on to other Linux distros, others find a lifelong home with Mint.

Regardless of if you're a newcomer to Linux or you're a Mint veteran, an upcoming update to the operating system promises to make navigating your files a lot snappier. Just don't get too excited, as it'll be a while until we see it on our system.