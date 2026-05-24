Web and Web Browsers: Slop Failing, Vivaldi Blocks Slop, Mozilla Collects User Data

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LILYGO T-Deck Max is an ESP32-S3 handheld with LoRa, GPS, and E-Paper

The LILYGO T-Deck Max is a handheld ESP32-S3 development platform combining LoRa communications, GPS, optional 4G connectivity, and an E-Paper display in a compact keyboard-equipped form factor. Similar to earlier T-Deck devices, the platform combines low-power operation with multiple communication interfaces while adding a larger display and additional onboard peripherals.

NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact RK3528A SBC with eMMC support and Gigabit Ethernet

The NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact single-board computer from FriendlyElec based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor. Compared to the earlier NanoPi NEO3, the Plus variant adds eMMC support, RTC and speaker connectors, while retaining the compact 48 × 48 mm footprint.

DietPi May 2026 Update Adds Orange Pi 5B Support and Security Fixes

The May release of DietPi v10.4 adds dedicated Orange Pi 5B support, introduces mitigations for recent Linux vulnerabilities, and includes enhancements affecting logging, kernel management, and software installation workflows, together with multiple bug fixes.

9to5Linux

Shelly 2.3.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Notifications

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

Linux Mint 23 Getting New Cinnamon Screenshots Tool, Network Improvements

As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

news

Web and Web Browsers: Slop Failing, Vivaldi Blocks Slop, Mozilla Collects User Data

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 24, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

We Aim for Freedom, Not Popularity [original]
it primarily focuses on Software Freedom, seeing where society and technology are heading
Another Season Comes to an End [original]
Two goals disqualified by VAR
Linux Mint 23 Getting New Cinnamon Screenshots Tool, Network Improvements
Linux Mint 23 is getting a new Cinnamon Screenshots tool, network improvements, Nemo enhancements, theme improvements, and more.
The new Flipper One is a pocket-sized Linux computer
The hardware’s not finalized, but the more powerful Flipper One won’t be a replacement for the Flipper Zero
Linus Torvalds says AI-powered bug hunters have made Linux security mailing list ‘almost entirely unmanageable’
He then pointed kernelistas to the project’s documentation
 
GNU/Linux Leftovers
distros and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Web and Web Browsers: Slop Failing, Vivaldi Blocks Slop, Mozilla Collects User Data
Web Browsers and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon 202 and 203
two new episodes
Games: Snake in VBIOS, Steam, and Card Games
gaming news
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Security Leftovers and Linux Bugs
lots of the latter
Open Hardware: GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Flipper, and More
Hardware news
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Nuisance or Bad Behaviour Comes With Good Weather [original]
Theft is just one aspect
Android Leftovers
Your Android home screen widgets are about to get a ton of upgrades
The best Linux distro for beginners is getting a much snappier file explorer
If you're on the fence about using an open-source operating system
This super-minimalist GNOME theme is changing how I use Linux
If you use GNOME, you know how this goes: install GNOME
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
A Linux distro once got too close to Windows, and Microsoft came for it
Back in 2001, a tiny startup launched an operating system called Lindows
Picking a Linux distro is the wrong first question — here's what you should ask instead
A few months before Windows 10 went into extended support, I knew I wanted to move to Linux
StackOS – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
StackOS Genesis is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution with its own visual identity
Ultra Performance Tuning – Debian-based Linux distribution
Ultra Performance Tuning is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for deterministic
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.10, Linux 6.18.33, Linux 6.12.91, Linux 6.6.141, Linux 6.1.174, Linux 5.15.208, and Linux 5.10.257
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.10 kernel
I joyfully reunited with my first Linux distro at the Virtual OS Museum
Feeling nostalgic? From Amiga Unix to XVM/RSX, anyone can run over 570 extinct OSes
A Week of Shell (Shells in Standalone Tank) [original]
This is a very fun and rewarding hobby
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux Leftovers
more stories about GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Licensing, and Open Data
FOSS and more
Web Browsers/Mozilla/Feed Readers: Human Readability, PDFs, and VPN
WWW related picks
mdo on FreeBSD 15 and Moving to FreeBSD From Ubuntu
FreeBSD picks
GNU/Linux Devices and Moddable/Hackable Hardware
Banana Pi and Arduino, among others
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat picks and more
Games: Introducing the Godot Asset Store, Veridian Expanse, SNES, and More
GNU/Linux centric picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Databases/PostgreSQL: pg_mentat 1.3.0, pg_infer 1.0.0, pg_tre 1.1.1, Textpattern issues with MariaDB 11.8
Database related stuff
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Drupal, WordPress, and "Selfhosted Static Site Editor"
Hosting one's sites
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Security and Microsoft/GitHub TCO
Security news
Shelly 2.3.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Notifications
Shelly 2.3.1 open-source graphical package manager for Arch Linux-based distributions is now available for download with various new features and improvements.
Deutsche Bahn: No information under Linux
Deutsche Bahn locks out Linux users from its website, an error message warns of suspected bot activity. Changing the User-Agent helps.
I Don't Need No Stinkin' Alarm Clock, I Have Birds [original]
The logo of this site is birds
EasyOS Excalibur-series 7.3.4 and EasyOS Development News
EasyOS picks, all from, BK
Android Leftovers
I installed this simple Android launcher and it turned my phone into the ultimate gaming handheld
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub) Has High TCO, Latest Examples
4 more articles
SpacemiT K3 Pico-ITX Chassis Kit Review – Part 1: Unboxing, teardown, and first boot
I’ll start the review with an unboxing, a teardown, and a first boot to the pre-installed Bianbu OS
Proxmox 9.2 Virtual Environment launches with the 7.0 Linux kernel as default
Unleashed yesterday, Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.2 comes with a Debian 13.5
This Week in Plasma: Xe Driver Support and Polishing Discover
This week the focus was squarely on polishing up Plasma 6.7 in preparation for release on June 16th
Ubuntu-based Quarkos 26.04 now available with KDE Plasma 6.6 and more
Based on Ubuntu 26.04 "Resolute Raccoon" and featuring KDE Plasma 6.6 by default
Forty-six free software meetups on six continents
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) reports that its global call for free software supporters to organize LibreLocals this May resulted in free software supporters organizing forty-six LibreLocal events on six continents thus far
Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review
This is free and open source software
HP Is the Latest to Sponsor the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS)
Linux Vendor Firmware Service creator Richard Hughes announced that HP has also agreed to become a premier sponsor for the LVFS.
Eleven years later, my Lenovo G50 is still going strong
Speaking of Kubuntu 26.04, I tried it as the guest operating system, and I didn't get far
NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact RK3528A SBC with eMMC support and Gigabit Ethernet
Software support includes Alpine Linux 3.23, Debian 13 Core, Ubuntu 24.04 Core
Recent GNU/Linux Videos
via Invidious
RakuOS Linux 44 2026.05.16
Based on Fedora 44
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
BSD, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems in OS Museum
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Blogging Workflow, WordPress.com, and WordPress Losing Its Way as a Content Management System (CMS) Due to Slop
CMS picks
*AGPL Licensing Disputes
ONLYOFFICE and Bambu Lab
Standards and Sovereignty: ODF, Interoperability, and Open Access to Standards Documents
lots about open standards
Programming Leftovers
Development related news
PostgreSQL Releases and Events
PostgreSQL news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Vivaldi 8.0, Web History, and Announcing Web Serial Support in Firefox
WWW related news
OpenSUSE: Managing System Extensions with sysextmgrcli and New Agama
some SUSE updates
EasyOS: ROX-Filer patch-set overhaul and pBurn optical burner version 4.4
some updates on the light OS
Red Hat Leftovers (Lots of Slop Promotions)
many from redhat.com
Ubuntu: FunOS in View, Canonical Promoting Microsoft and Slop, Security Flaws
Canonical and more
Embedded Week, Banana Pi R4, and More Hardware News
with Linux focus
Linux Kernel and More
mostly kernel picks
Games: Godot 4.7 Beta 3 and PS5 GNU/Linux
a pair of gaming picks
Applications: 11 Open-Source WYSIWYG Editors Worth Using in 2026 and Audio Improvement in GNU/Linux
2 pair of news articles
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Audiocasts/Shows: Reacting to Linus Tech Tips, BSD Now, and Raspberry Pi Podcast
3 new shows
Security Leftovers
Security breaches, Linux focus and more
Ongoing Microsoft Sabotage of GNU/Linux
2 new picks
Fedora Pulls the Plug on Deepin Over Security and Maintenance Failures
After months of no responses and packages being left in disrepair
Tails 7.8 Anonymous Linux OS Patches Recent Kernel Flaws, Removes Thunderbird
Tails 7.8 anonymous Linux distribution is now available for download with an updated kernel patched against recent security vulnerabilities, Tor Browser 15.0.14, and other changes.
OpenBSD 7.9 released
OpenBSD 7.9 RELEASED - Theo de Raadt
HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.26.4 Drivers Add Support for New Printers
HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.26.4 drivers are now available for download with support for new HP printers.
Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates
Ubuntu Core 26 is now available for download as a major update to this fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS for IoT, edge, and embedded devices. Here’s what’s new!
Firefox Redesigned
3 picks regarding changes in Firefox
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Development and more
Games: Godot 4.6.3, Rootkits (So-called 'Anticheat'), and Proton Experimental
lots from GoL
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and Gadgets
hardware leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
You can't install Deepin Desktop from the official Fedora repo anymore - here's why
Once called the most beautiful Linux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles