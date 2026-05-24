news
Web and Web Browsers: Slop Failing, Vivaldi Blocks Slop, Mozilla Collects User Data
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The Verge ☛ Google’s AI search is so broken it can ‘disregard’ what you’re looking for
As of Friday afternoon, however, Google isn’t showing an AI Overview for the term “disregard” at all — instead, it shows a list of news stories about the issue first. Google hasn’t replied to our requests for comment. In a statement to Android Authority, a spokesperson said that “We’re aware that AI Overviews are misinterpreting some action-related queries, and we’re working on a fix, which will roll out soon.”
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The Verge ☛ Vivaldi 8.0 is my new go-to browser
Vivaldi 8.0. For the first time in five years or so, I have a new default browser on all my devices. (RIP Arc.) I’ve liked Vivaldi for a long time — it is very fast, incredibly customizable, and full of clever organizational tools — but I’ve always just found it irredeemably ugly to look at. The new design is much cleaner out of the box, to the point I’m fully happy using it all the time. You should budget a long time to spend in settings getting Vivaldi tweaked to your liking, but this browser’s a winner.
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Mozilla
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Monitoring Sensitive Data: How do we monitor data we don't store?
We try to be responsible with data. For example, we:
- store as little sensitive data as possible
- monitor changes in incoming data on which we've built models
But what happens when those two approaches conflict?
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Mozillians sharing the 2021 SciPy Conference experience
The 2021 SciPy conference (https://www.scipy2021.scipy.org/) involved the showcasing of the latest open source Python projects for advancement in scientific computing. Mozilla was a diversity sponsor and a few Mozillians attended and shared their experience of the event.
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