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Free and Open Source Software
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Mixxc - GTK4-based volume mixer for Linux - LinuxLinks
Mixxc is a GTK4-based volume mixer for Linux desktop setups that favour compact, widget-style tools rather than full control panels.
It tracks audio clients through libpulseaudio, works with PulseAudio and PipeWire via the PulseAudio interface, and lets users adapt the mixer’s appearance and placement so it fits neatly into customised desktop environments.
This is free and open source software.
Telemetry Viewer - data visualization tool - LinuxLinks
Telemetry Viewer is a data visualization tool designed for working with live or recorded telemetry data. It can visualize data received over UART, TCP, UDP, or camera connections, making it useful for embedded development, hardware testing, robotics, sensors, and other projects where real-time data needs to be inspected graphically.
This is free and open source software.
NinjaTerm - terminal application aimed at embedded developers - LinuxLinks
NinjaTerm is a terminal application aimed at embedded developers who need to view debug data and send commands while developing firmware for devices such as microcontrollers.
It provides installable desktop builds and an older web-based version, with support for serial ports, TCP sockets, Bluetooth LE, and SEGGER RTT connections.
This is free and open source software.
ClipTUI - terminal-based clipboard history manager for Linux - LinuxLinks
ClipTUI is a terminal-based clipboard history manager for Linux.
It runs as a background daemon, recording clipboard entries locally and providing an interactive terminal interface for browsing, searching, previewing, and restoring previously copied content.
This is free and open source software.
maddy - composable all-in-one mail server - LinuxLinks
maddy is a composable all-in-one mail server that brings the main pieces of a self-hosted email stack into a single daemon with a unified configuration model.
It can send mail via SMTP, receive mail as an MX, store messages for IMAP access, and implement important mail security standards such as DKIM, SPF, DMARC, DANE, and MTA-STS. The project is designed to reduce the maintenance burden of running multiple separate services, although its built-in IMAP storage is currently described by the project as beta.
This is free and open source software.