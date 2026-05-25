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This criminally underrated Linux distro beats CachyOS in every way that matters
Quoting: This criminally underrated Linux distro beats CachyOS in every way that matters —
Both Garuda and CachyOS are Arch-made-simple distros, and that’s basically the entire appeal. You get the bleeding-edge package ecosystem and access to the AUR (Arch User Repository)—without having to go through Arch’s famously intimidating terminal-based installation process. Both distros also give you a graphical installer that’s quick and intuitive.
Furthermore, since they’re both Arch-based under the hood, they also require routine system maintenance. On vanilla Arch, that usually means knowing your way around a terminal. But both Garuda and CachyOS include graphical maintenance tools that make the process far less intimidating if you’re not comfortable with that yet.
Both distros also use the Btrfs file system by default and support automatic system snapshots. So, if an update breaks something—which can happen on Arch—you can simply roll back to a previously working snapshot.