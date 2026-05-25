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Zenclora 3.0 Released - MATE Desktop & ZPM Mega Update
Zenclora 3.0 is officially available. This major update introduces the MATE Desktop Environment as a lightweight, highly customizable alternative to Gnome, complete with integrated Conky setups. Alongside desktop and kernel performance enhancements, the Zen Package Manager (ZPM) has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in Python3. The new ZPM features a modern interface, 12-language support, and powerful new toolsets including Zen AI, Zen Security, and the all-new Zenthub Flatpak software center.