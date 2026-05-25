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I stopped dual-booting Linux once Windows finally got the command line right
Quoting: I stopped dual-booting Linux once Windows finally got the command line right —
I'm mainly a Windows user, but I've always kept one foot in Linux. For years, that meant having at least one laptop set up to dual-boot Windows and Linux, just in case I needed a real Linux environment for a specific project, experiment, or troubleshooting job. I still use Linux that way in other places, too. Zorin OS and Linux Mint are great for keeping older Windows PCs useful long after Windows itself starts feeling too heavy for them.
That's why WSL changed things for me. I still like Linux, and I still use it when it makes sense. I just don't need to partition my main Windows laptop to keep Linux nearby anymore. With WSL available in Windows, the Linux tools I actually wanted are now part of my normal workflow instead of something I have to reboot into.