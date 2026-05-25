Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Conway's Law states that a design reflects the structure of the organization that produced it. Stretching that a bit, we might anticipate that a software artifact designed and initially produced by two people might somehow reflect, not merely the structure of the organization, but the internal biases and philosophies each brings to the table. One of us (Seltzer) has spent her career between the worlds of filesystems and database management systems. If questioned, she'll argue the two are fundamentally the same thing, and furthermore, operating systems and database management systems are essentially both resource managers and providers of convenient abstractions. The differences are "merely" implementation details. The other (Bostic) believes in the tool-based approach to software engineering and in the construction of components based on simpler building blocks, because such systems are invariably superior to monolithic architectures in the important "-bilities": understandability, extensibility, maintainability, testability, and flexibility.

When you combine those two perspectives, it's not surprising to learn that together we spent much of the last two decades working on Berkeley DB—a software library that provides fast, flexible, reliable and scalable data management. Berkeley DB provides much of the same functionality that people expect from more conventional systems, such as relational databases, but packages it differently. For example, Berkeley DB provides fast data access, both keyed and sequential, as well as transaction support and recovery from failure. However, it provides those features in a library that links directly with the application that needs those services, rather than being made available by a standalone server application.