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Slop as a Time-Wasting Nuisance to Linux Development
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Neowin ☛ Linus Torvalds loses patience with AI-generated code fixes bloating the Linux kernel
Torvalds is getting hardnosed about unnecessary code churn in the latest release candidate. Find out why he says Hey Hi (AI) tools are creating a major headache for kernel maintainers.
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The Register UK ☛ Linus Torvalds to ‘start being more hardnosed’ about ‘pointless pull requests’ – some of which come from AIs
“Trivial fixes may be trivial, and have a pretty low chance of causing problems, but ‘low chance’ is still not ‘zero chance.’”
Torvalds ended his post with instructions.
“Start looking closer at your pull requests, and ask yourself: ‘Is this really a regression or serious enough that it shouldn't just go into the development pile?’”
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Soylent News ☛ Torvalds Says AI Bug Hunters Have Made Linux Security Mailing List ‘Almost Entirely Unmanageable' - SoylentNews
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OSTechNix ☛ Linux Kernel 7.1 RC5 Released: AI Code Reviews Bloat Patch Size
Linus Torvalds released the fifth release candidate (RC5) for Linux Kernel 7.1 on 24 May 2026. While a new release usually brings excitement, this week comes with a strict warning from the kernel's creator. Although the update contains many fixes, Torvalds is "not entirely happy" with how the development cycle is moving.
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The Register UK ☛ AI eyes scanning for bugs create a worrisome Linux security trend [Ed: SJVN retitles old FUD]
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IT News AU ☛ Another serious Linux local privesc bug surfaces
Cyber security vendor Qualys has found a logic bug in the Linux kernel which, if exploited, can be abused to escalate standard user privileges to those of the root superuser with full administrative system rights.