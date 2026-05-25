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Comet A13 evaluation kit showcases Agilex 5 SoC FPGA with Linux support
Quoting: Comet A13 evaluation kit showcases Agilex 5 SoC FPGA with Linux support —
Software support includes Linux BSP images for Ubuntu 22.04.03 with Linux kernel 6.12.33 LTS, available for both microSD and eMMC boot configurations. Terasic also provides documentation for building Linux images from scratch, together with resource packages, eMMC programming instructions, and board support files.
Development resources additionally include Quartus support, USB Blaster III programming, and Linux build workflows using Ubuntu hosts.