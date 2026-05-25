Linux 7.1-rc5



To the surprise of absolutely nobody by now, rc5 is pretty big. Quite a bit bigger than rc5's have traditionally been.

I'm not entirely happy about it - most of this is totally trivial stuff to random drivers, which obviously makes it all less scary, but at the same time I'm really not convinced the churn is worth it at rc5 time. These things are "fixes", sure, but at the same time a lot of them are simply so irrelevant that I think they'd be better off in a linux-next tree and get merged during the merge window.

So I think I'll start being a bit more hardnosed about this kind of unnecessary churn this late in the game. We are supposed to look for *regressions*. Non-critical fixes to long-standing issues are simply not appropriate for this late in the release cycle.

End result: this is too big, and this is the heads-up that I'll be pushing back on pointless pull requests with fixes that just aren't that important. And yes, several of these series were triggered by AI code review.

Because fixes or not - and trivial or not - these kinds of large rc weeks are *not* conducive to long-term stability. Trivial fixes may be trivial, and have a pretty low chance of causing problems, but "low chance" is still not "zero chance".

So people: start looking closer at your pull requests, and ask yourself: "Is this really a regression or serious enough that it shouldn't just go into the development pile?".

Linus