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End of an Era for the Team
We've just watched this full presentation, which brought back memories. The first time we went to a Champions League match the coach of ManCity was Arteta (Pep had been banned because of his temper and attitude) and ManCity suffered a defeat at home. Now Arteta is a league winner and maybe next week a Champions League winner.
We still don't know who will lead ManCity and if there will ever be another Champions League trophy.
Two weeks from now we have an anniversary party and a week later we'll redo the front page. █
Image source: Champions League