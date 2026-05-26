Games: Bazzite, CachyOS, and Why GNU/Linux Outperforms Windows

After teasing myself with the idea of finally making the switch to Linux, I made it happen. My Windows 11 partition is no more, and I'm fully invested in the Bazzite train. Surprisingly, it hasn't been as complicated as I originally expected. While I'm still leaning on Claude and other assistants to help me with the Terminal when I'm struggling, it's been smooth sailing otherwise. One thing in particular really helped bridge the gap between Windows and Bazzite, primarily when it comes to installing new applications on this new OS.

I was pleasantly surprised to see that Bazaar was a thing on the KDE version of Bazzite that I installed. I expected that I was going to be living in the Terminal, but this makes it a more friendly, less bloated app store that puts the Windows Store to shame.