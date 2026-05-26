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IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 Linux Firewall Distro Released with OpenVPN 2.7
Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 is here to introduce support for OpenVPN 2.7, which brings Data Channel Offloading (DCO) support to massively upgrade throughput for your OpenVPN tunnels, and security patches for the latest Copy Fail and Dirty Frag vulnerabilities.
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 improves the IPFire DNS Proxy with out-of-the-box outbound access without the need to add additional firewall rules, proper support for adding multiple ports in a comma-separated list to the firewall, and the ability to remove automatically generated firewall rules after an IPsec tunnel is shut down.