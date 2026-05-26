IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 Linux Firewall Distro Released with OpenVPN 2.7

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PipeWire 1.6.6 Improves the Pulse Server, Volume Initialization in Filter Graph

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.5, the PipeWire 1.6.6 release further improves the Pulse server by fixing an issue with the monitor mode in pavucontrol and a bug in the server code that could leave snap clients without sound, and more carefully manages stream suspend messages and only sends them when the stream is monitoring.

Sway 1.12 Wayland Compositor Released with HDR10 Support via Vulkan Renderer

Highlights of Sway 1.12 include HDR10 support when running with the Vulkan renderer, support for capturing individual windows, support for keypad slide switches, and support for the color-management-v1, color-representation-v1, xdg-toplevel-tag-v1, ext-workspace-v1, and wl_fixes Wayland protocols.

AppGrid 1.8 Native App Launcher for KDE Plasma 6 Is Out with New Features

AppGrid 1.8 appears to be the biggest update to the software since its initial release, adding new features like the ability to reorder favorites using drag and drop, a new universal package that can be installed on virtually any Linux distro, smarter search ranking, and drag-out support to the taskbar, panel, desktop, or Dolphin.

MKVToolNix 99.0 MKV Manipulation Tool Improves the MKVToolNix GUI, mkvmerge

MKVToolNix 99.0 improves the MKVToolNix GUI with the ability to remember the last used directory when selecting audio files for playback in “play audio file” program runners, new variables for changing the base file name or file suffix, and support for setting variables as environment variables when running a program after a job completes.

MX Linux 25.2 “Infinity” Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Based on Debian 13.5

Coming four months after MX Linux 25.1, the MX Linux 25.2 release is based on the latest Debian 13.5 “Trixie” operating system and features the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel on the standard ISOs and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 7.0 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISOs.

Ubuntu-Based Rhino Linux 2026.1 Introduces Lomiri Edition, Powered by Linux 7.0

Highlights of Rhino Linux 2026.1 include a new edition featuring the Lomiri desktop environment developed by the UBports Foundation for the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system. Since Lomiri is a convergent graphical environment, it can be successfully used on standard x86_64 or ARM64 systems.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 24th, 2026

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Internet Society

Local Infrastructure, Lower Costs: How Peering Is Moving the Needle on Internet Affordability

Imagine you want to visit a neighboring city, but there’s no direct bus. To get there, you first need to travel much farther to a different city, wait for a connection, then take another bus back to your original destination.

LinuxGizmos.com

8devices previews Citron SoM with Qualcomm QCS6490 and five-camera support

8devices has unveiled the Citron SoM, a compact embedded module built around the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor targeting robotics, drones, and intelligent vision applications. Highlighted during the company’s Embedded World 2026 announcement, 8devices indicates that the module is designed for power-efficient edge workloads across consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Jetway BFNZASL2 supports pfSense and OpenWrt in a fanless form factor

The Jetway BFNZASL2 is a fanless embedded networking system built around Intel processors including the Intel Atom x7835RE (Amston Lake), Intel Processor N97, and Intel Atom x7425E. The platform features four 2.5GbE interfaces with optional Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for networking and edge applications.

Comet A13 evaluation kit showcases Agilex 5 SoC FPGA with Linux support

The Terasic Comet A13 SoM and Evaluation Kit form a compact platform built around the Altera Agilex 5 E-Series SoC FPGA. The platform features FPGA fabric together with Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 processor cores, LPDDR4 memory, high-speed transceivers, and expansion interfaces targeting edge AI, machine vision, robotics, industrial automation, and embedded applications.

ESP32-S31 development boards bring Wi-Fi 6, audio, camera, and HMI features

Earlier announced in March with the unveiling of the ESP32-S31 SoC, Espressif has now launched the ESP32-S31-Korvo-1 multimedia development board, while documentation additionally references the ESP32-S31-Function-CoreBoard-1 connectivity-oriented board. Both platforms are built around the ESP32-S31-WROOM-3 module and target multimedia, audio, display, and connected IoT applications.

news

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 Linux Firewall Distro Released with OpenVPN 2.7

posted by Marius Nestor on May 26, 2026

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 is here to introduce support for OpenVPN 2.7, which brings Data Channel Offloading (DCO) support to massively upgrade throughput for your OpenVPN tunnels, and security patches for the latest Copy Fail and Dirty Frag vulnerabilities.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 improves the IPFire DNS Proxy with out-of-the-box outbound access without the need to add additional firewall rules, proper support for adding multiple ports in a comma-separated list to the firewall, and the ability to remove automatically generated firewall rules after an IPsec tunnel is shut down.

Read on

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