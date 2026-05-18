Open Hardware/Modding: Bambu Lab Versus AGPL, ESP32, and More

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Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 151 include support for local profile backups on Linux and macOS systems with the ability to restore them across platforms, support for merging multiple PDF files directly in Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and the general availability of local network access restrictions.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 17th, 2026

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Rescuezilla 2.6.2 System Recovery Live ISO Adds Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Support

Rescuezilla 2.6.2, the second installment in the Rescuezilla 2.6 series, introduces a new build derived from the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 25.10, Ubuntu 24.10, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS builds are also available for download.

Debian 13.5 “Trixie” Released with 144 Bug Fixes and 103 Security Updates

Debian 13.5 comes two months after Debian 13.4 to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Shelly 2.3 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Brings Performance Improvements

Shelly 2.3 introduces performance improvements to both the graphical user interface and the command line interface by switching from JSON to MemoryPack, the ability to remove locally installed packages, support for language translations (contributions are welcome), and improved support for Flatpak apps.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO adds ESP32-S3 Standard Series to T-SIM lineup

LILYGO has introduced the T-SIM / T-A Standard Series, a refreshed family of ESP32-S3 cellular development boards combining SIMCom and A76xx modem options with new hardware features including Qwiic support, seamless power switching, camera interfaces, optional GNSS functionality, and lower deep-sleep power consumption.

Forlinx rolls out FET3572-C SoM and OK3572-C board with Rockchip RK3572

Following the Rockchip RK3572 announcement, Forlinx Embedded has introduced the FET3572-C SoM and accompanying OK3572-C development board. The platform combines an octa-core CPU configuration, 4 TOPS NPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and multimedia capabilities extending to 8K decoding.

Rockchip unveils RK3572 processor with 4 TOPS NPU and LPDDR5X support

The newly announced RK3572 by Rockchip is an octa-core processor targeting AIoT, edge computing, and embedded applications. Built on an 8nm process, it combines dual Cortex-A73 cores, six Cortex-A53 cores, a 4 TOPS NPU, Mali-G310 GPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and 8K video decoding.

news

Open Hardware/Modding: Bambu Lab Versus AGPL, ESP32, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 18, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Discord: Some Odd Form of GNU/Linux Advocacy
a pair of pieces
Kernel Space: Anbernic RG DS Gets a New Linux Firmware and Leveraging zram to Save Money
a pair of news picks
Sasha Levin (GAFAM) Wants 'Killswitch' for Linux (the Kernel)
some articles on 'killswitch'
Linus Torvalds says AI-powered bug hunters have made Linux security mailing list ‘almost entirely unmanageable’
He then pointed kernelistas to the project’s documentation
Uptime Perils and Malicious Packets [original]
We don't use "cloud computing", we do our best to avoid outsourcing
Peter Neumann has died
Unfortunately, I email with the heartbreaking news that Peter Neumann
 
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux focused leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: OSNews, BSD, and More
some more links
Education and Sharing Leftovers
FOSS and more
Richard Stallman's Next Talk and SFC, Which Tries to Cancel Him, on Copyleft
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KDE: 55,041,902 Lines of Code and Joining KDE's Amharic Translation Effort
KDE picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, mintCast, and More
new video and audio clips/shows
Linux Source Code Shows Intel Panther Lake Plans
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Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
New Release of EasyOS and Further Work
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today's howtos
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LLM Slop / Plagiarism Versus Free Software
3 stories
Open Hardware/Modding: Bambu Lab Versus AGPL, ESP32, and More
hardware centric news
Canonical/Ubuntu Family: Rescuezilla 2.6.2 and Ubuntu 26.04
Ubuntu leftovers
Android Leftovers
BOOX Go Gen 2 Lumi review: E-Ink Android tablet with stunning hardware and rich software
This open-source chip design could do for hardware what Linux did for software
As I write this, there are basically two types of CPU that matter: x86 and ARM
This ultra-lightweight Linux OS just saved my Windows 10 laptop from the scrapheap
Built on a rock-solid Debian base, Q4OS uses a forgotten desktop environment to breathe new life into bloated, older hardware
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
There are a few packages to install in CachyOS before I’m ready to test software designed to use the NPU
Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Firefox 151 open-source web browser is now available for download with support for local profile backups on Linux, the general availability of local network access restrictions, and many other changes.
Proton-CachyOS 11 pushes Linux gaming further with OptiScaler integration
The Linux community has made significant progress in terms of gaming
Linux gets Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag on any GPU
Big news for Linux gamers, especially eSports players
I ditched laggy Linux remote desktop for this browser-based setup
I decided to give the open-source remote access gateway Apache Guacamole a try
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux HowTos, K Desktop Environment vs GNOME, and More
a handful of recent Valnet articles
Finding Software Replacements in GNU/Linux
3 new examples
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: PuterOS, Lubuntu, and More
Recent Valnet articles, inc. Lubuntu rave
Review: Sylve on FreeBSD
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Recent Proxmox and TrueNAS Articles
Managing one's clusters
Extrox Linux: Audiophile-Friendly MX Spin with an Arch Twin
From the MX Linux community comes Extrox, a duo of Xfce-based spins—one MX
Using Raspberry Pi as One's Main Desktop, Turning Raspberry Pis Into a Powerful Docker Swarm Cluster
2 recent Valnet articles
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.9, Linux 6.18.32, Linux 6.12.90, and Linux 6.6.140
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.9 kernel
Fish Shell [original]
Yesterday we spent about 5 hours on the shells and fish
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 17th, 2026
The 292nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending May 17th, 2026.
Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 Improves Handling of Desktop Apps on Lomiri and Fixes Bugs
Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is now rolling out with improvements to handling of desktop apps on Lomiri, improved handling of docks with input devices, improved playback of AMR voice message sent via MMS, and other changes.
Parrot 7.2 Is Now Officially Available for Download with “Copy Fail” Patch
Parrot 7.2 penetration testing distribution is now available for download with updated tools, security patches, and Linux kernel 6.19.13. Here’s what else is new!
ZenLake OS 26.04
ZenLake OS 26.04 is now available based on Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute Raccoon)
OmniOS Community Edition r151058
Note that LTS r151046 is now end-of-life
Security, Proprietary Linux, and More
5 more stories
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Databases: SQLAlchemy, SQL, and More
DB leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Linux Kernel Leftovers
3 stories
Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel
Fragnesia is a new local privilege escalation flaw in the Linux kernel that may lead to local privilege escalation. Patch now!
Development and Coding Leftovers
Programming related picks
Android Leftovers
These Android Auto and CarPlay features are built in, but most drivers never find them
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
I Gave Desktop Email Clients Another Shot and This New App Delivered
Btw, it is lightweight, open source, and not built on Electron
Start with Fedora KDE or Kubuntu
I regularly read questions from new users on Reddit and KDE’s discussion forum asking what Linux-based operating system they should start out with
Using the Slackware Community Forge
I wanted to share some news with you. After weeks of hard work and being forced to learn new tech from scratch
Mozilla Firefox Can be Ignored by American Federal Sites [original]
The Web became so awful
Shout-out to Aura Salla for Pursuing Software Freedom in Finland [original]
The topic is self-determination through technical means is a growing trend in politics
City Have Made It [original]
A domestic treble is attainable
Today in Techrights
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OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup, OpenSUSE Build Service (OBS), and Tumbleweed's Review of the Week
OpenSUSE news
Rescuezilla 2.6.2 System Recovery Live ISO Adds Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Support
Rescuezilla 2.6.2 distribution is now available for download with a new build based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Racoon” and other changes. Here’s what’s new!
GNOME Graphs and GLib/GObject (Christian Hergert After Red Hat)
GNOME picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers
mostly FOSS leftovers
FreeBSD: Experience With FreeBSD on OVH; FreeBSD Resource Monitoring, Accounting, and Troubleshooting
FreeBSD picks
Databases: CloudNativePG Has New Releases, MariaDB Hack, and More
DB-related stuff
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for this weekend
GNU Projects: coreutils, emacs, and GIMP
some GNU news
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi's Resort to Slop, and More
Hardware related news/projects
Ubuntu 26.04 Review and More Canonical/Ubuntu Picks
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers
Freexian Collaborators' Debian Contributions and New Debian Contributors
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Fedora, Red Hat, and Rocky Linux Leftovers
various RHEL-related things too
This Week in Plasma: 6.7 beta release
This week we released a public beta of Plasma 6.7, ready for testing
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
little of the latter
Kubernetes v1.36 and Various Roles in Server, Even Slop Fondling
Server centric uses
Linux devs are fighting the new age-gated internet
The open-source community is looking for a way out of the wave of new laws requiring operating systems to collect users’ ages
Six-Year-Old Linux Kernel Flaw Lets Unprivileged Users Read Root-Owned Files
A six-year-old security flaw in the Linux kernel can let an unprivileged user read root-owned files. The flaw was reported by Qualys and patched on May 14th, 2026.
Games: Subnautica 2, SteamOS Manager, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, and More
about a dozen new picks
GNOME Desktop: GNOME Foundation Update and This Week in GNOME
GNOME news roundups
Debian 13.5 “Trixie” Released with 144 Bug Fixes and 103 Security Updates
Debian 13.5 is now available for download as a new point release to Debian 13 “Trixie” with 144 bug fixes and 103 security updates.
Recent Leftovers: howtos, Fedora/Red Hat, Mobile, and Obnam
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KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development
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Ubuntu 25.10 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, Here’s How
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Anbernic RG DS gets a brand new Linux OS, and you don't need to uninstall Android
Anbernic has released a Linux-based OS for its RG DS dual-screen handheld which ships with Android
There is no digital sovereignty without ODF
This is why LibreOffice, and its derivatives such as Collabora Office and Online
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.8, Linux 6.18.31, Linux 6.12.89, Linux 6.6.139, Linux 6.1.173, Linux 5.15.207, and Linux 5.10.256
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.8 kernel
Heroes of Fedora Quality for Fedora 44
Fedora 44 is out, and in this post we’d like to highlight the top Fedora Quality contributors who helped us reach the finish line
Shelly 2.3 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Brings Performance Improvements
Shelly 2.3 open-source graphical package manager for Arch Linux distributions is now available for download with performance improvements, translations support, code clean ups, and bug fixes.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Videos: GNU/Linux, Free Software, and More
Linux focus