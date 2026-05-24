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Free and Open Source Software
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pavucontrol-qt - Pulseaudio mixer in Qt - LinuxLinks
pavucontrol-qt is a Qt port of pavucontrol, the PulseAudio volume control utility. It lets you manage PulseAudio and ALSA audio controls from a Qt interface, and although it belongs to the LXQt project, it isn’t limited to the LXQt desktop environment.
This is free and open source software.
UpSnap - self-hosted wake-on-LAN web application - LinuxLinks
UpSnap is a self-hosted wake-on-LAN web application that helps you power on and manage devices across your local network from a browser.
Written with SvelteKit, Go and PocketBase, it provides a clean dashboard for waking machines, scheduling actions and administering device access for different users.
This is free and open source software.
bCNC - cross-platform Python application for CNC machines - LinuxLinks
bCNC is a cross-platform Python application for CNC machines that use grblHAL and GRBL-compatible firmware.
It combines machine control with editing and preparation tools in one program, offering a practical environment for sending jobs, adjusting g-code, configuring workspaces, and handling common CNC workflows from a single interface.
This is free and open source software.
Crafted Emacs is a modular starter configuration for Emacs - LinuxLinks
Crafted Emacs is a modular starter configuration for Emacs aimed at people who want to build and understand their own setup instead of adopting a large, opinionated distribution.
It provides a sensible baseline with a cleaner presentation and optional components that can be loaded as needed, making it a good fit for users who want a practical foundation while still learning how Emacs is configured. The project also includes examples and documentation, and it can be integrated with Guix-based workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Clapboard - clipboard manager - LinuxLinks
Clapboard is a clipboard manager for Wayland written in Rust. It keeps a history of clipboard content, lets you paste earlier items from a menu, and supports reusable favorite snippets for text you need frequently.
It’s designed to work with dmenu-like launchers such as tofi, wofi, rofi, or dmenu, rather than being tied to a single menu system.
This is free and open source software.
rsfrac - terminal-based fractal explorer - LinuxLinks
rsfrac is a terminal-based fractal explorer written in Rust. The application lets you explore Mandelbrot, Burning Ship, and Julia fractals from a text user interface, bringing interactive fractal rendering directly to the terminal.
It is designed for users who want a fast and highly configurable viewer that goes well beyond a simple static fractal generator.
This is free and open source software.
Mailu - self-hosted mail server stack - LinuxLinks
Mailu is a self-hosted mail server stack delivered as a set of Docker images.
It brings together the core services needed to run a modern mail platform, including web-based administration for domains and users, optional webmail front ends, account management features, and integrated mail security components for filtering and protecting messages.
This is free and open source software.
LACT - Linux GPU Control Application - LinuxLinks
LACT is a Linux GPU control application for AMD, Nvidia, and Intel graphics hardware.
It provides a graphical interface for changing GPU settings and monitoring behaviour, while a background system service handles configuration independently of a graphical session. The service can also be used with a config file in headless environments.
This is free and open source software.
CAMotics - 3-axis CNC GCode simulator - LinuxLinks
CAMotics is a CNC simulation and computer-aided machining application that lets you load 3-axis GCode programs, visualize tool paths in 3D, and preview the resulting cut workpiece before running a job on a real machine.
It’s aimed at CNC users who want to catch mistakes early, reduce wasted material, and experiment with toolpaths in a safer environment. CAMotics runs on Linux and is also available for macOS and Windows.
This is free and open source software.