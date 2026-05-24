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LILYGO T-Deck Max is an ESP32-S3 handheld with LoRa, GPS, and E-Paper

The LILYGO T-Deck Max is a handheld ESP32-S3 development platform combining LoRa communications, GPS, optional 4G connectivity, and an E-Paper display in a compact keyboard-equipped form factor. Similar to earlier T-Deck devices, the platform combines low-power operation with multiple communication interfaces while adding a larger display and additional onboard peripherals.

NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact RK3528A SBC with eMMC support and Gigabit Ethernet

The NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact single-board computer from FriendlyElec based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor. Compared to the earlier NanoPi NEO3, the Plus variant adds eMMC support, RTC and speaker connectors, while retaining the compact 48 × 48 mm footprint.

DietPi May 2026 Update Adds Orange Pi 5B Support and Security Fixes

The May release of DietPi v10.4 adds dedicated Orange Pi 5B support, introduces mitigations for recent Linux vulnerabilities, and includes enhancements affecting logging, kernel management, and software installation workflows, together with multiple bug fixes.

9to5Linux

Shelly 2.3.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Notifications

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

Linux Mint 23 Getting New Cinnamon Screenshots Tool, Network Improvements

As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2026

pavucontrol-qt

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
The new Flipper One is a pocket-sized Linux computer

  
The hardware’s not finalized, but the more powerful Flipper One won’t be a replacement for the Flipper Zero

 
Linus Torvalds says AI-powered bug hunters have made Linux security mailing list ‘almost entirely unmanageable’

  
He then pointed kernelistas to the project’s documentation

 
Deutsche Bahn: No information under Linux

  
Deutsche Bahn locks out Linux users from its website, an error message warns of suspected bot activity. Changing the User-Agent helps.

 
I Don't Need No Stinkin' Alarm Clock, I Have Birds [original]

  
The logo of this site is birds


  
 


 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Security Leftovers and Linux Bugs

  
lots of the latter

 
Open Hardware: GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Flipper, and More

  
Hardware news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Nuisance or Bad Behaviour Comes With Good Weather [original]

  
Theft is just one aspect

 
Android Leftovers

  
Your Android home screen widgets are about to get a ton of upgrades

 
The best Linux distro for beginners is getting a much snappier file explorer

  
If you're on the fence about using an open-source operating system

 
This super-minimalist GNOME theme is changing how I use Linux

  
If you use GNOME, you know how this goes: install GNOME

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
A Linux distro once got too close to Windows, and Microsoft came for it

  
Back in 2001, a tiny startup launched an operating system called Lindows

 
Picking a Linux distro is the wrong first question — here's what you should ask instead

  
A few months before Windows 10 went into extended support, I knew I wanted to move to Linux

 
StackOS – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution

  
StackOS Genesis is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution with its own visual identity

 
Ultra Performance Tuning – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
Ultra Performance Tuning is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for deterministic

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.10, Linux 6.18.33, Linux 6.12.91, Linux 6.6.141, Linux 6.1.174, Linux 5.15.208, and Linux 5.10.257

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.10 kernel

 
I joyfully reunited with my first Linux distro at the Virtual OS Museum

  
Feeling nostalgic? From Amiga Unix to XVM/RSX, anyone can run over 570 extinct OSes

 
A Week of Shell (Shells in Standalone Tank) [original]

  
This is a very fun and rewarding hobby

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
more stories about GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Licensing, and Open Data

  
FOSS and more

 
Web Browsers/Mozilla/Feed Readers: Human Readability, PDFs, and VPN

  
WWW related picks

 
mdo on FreeBSD 15 and Moving to FreeBSD From Ubuntu

  
FreeBSD picks

 
GNU/Linux Devices and Moddable/Hackable Hardware

  
Banana Pi and Arduino, among others

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Red Hat picks and more

 
Games: Introducing the Godot Asset Store, Veridian Expanse, SNES, and More

  
GNU/Linux centric picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Databases/PostgreSQL: pg_mentat 1.3.0, pg_infer 1.0.0, pg_tre 1.1.1, Textpattern issues with MariaDB 11.8

  
Database related stuff

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Drupal, WordPress, and "Selfhosted Static Site Editor"

  
Hosting one's sites

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Security and Microsoft/GitHub TCO

  
Security news

 
Shelly 2.3.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Notifications

  
Shelly 2.3.1 open-source graphical package manager for Arch Linux-based distributions is now available for download with various new features and improvements.

 
Linux Mint 23 Getting New Cinnamon Screenshots Tool, Network Improvements

  
Linux Mint 23 is getting a new Cinnamon Screenshots tool, network improvements, Nemo enhancements, theme improvements, and more.

 
EasyOS Excalibur-series 7.3.4 and EasyOS Development News

  
EasyOS picks, all from, BK

 
Android Leftovers

  
I installed this simple Android launcher and it turned my phone into the ultimate gaming handheld

 
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub) Has High TCO, Latest Examples

  
4 more articles

 
SpacemiT K3 Pico-ITX Chassis Kit Review – Part 1: Unboxing, teardown, and first boot

  
I’ll start the review with an unboxing, a teardown, and a first boot to the pre-installed Bianbu OS

 
Proxmox 9.2 Virtual Environment launches with the 7.0 Linux kernel as default

  
Unleashed yesterday, Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.2 comes with a Debian 13.5

 
This Week in Plasma: Xe Driver Support and Polishing Discover

  
This week the focus was squarely on polishing up Plasma 6.7 in preparation for release on June 16th

 
Ubuntu-based Quarkos 26.04 now available with KDE Plasma 6.6 and more

  
Based on Ubuntu 26.04 "Resolute Raccoon" and featuring KDE Plasma 6.6 by default

 
Forty-six free software meetups on six continents

  
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) reports that its global call for free software supporters to organize LibreLocals this May resulted in free software supporters organizing forty-six LibreLocal events on six continents thus far

 
Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
HP Is the Latest to Sponsor the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS)

  
Linux Vendor Firmware Service creator Richard Hughes announced that HP has also agreed to become a premier sponsor for the LVFS.

 
Eleven years later, my Lenovo G50 is still going strong

  
Speaking of Kubuntu 26.04, I tried it as the guest operating system, and I didn't get far

 
NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact RK3528A SBC with eMMC support and Gigabit Ethernet

  
Software support includes Alpine Linux 3.23, Debian 13 Core, Ubuntu 24.04 Core

 
Recent GNU/Linux Videos

  
via Invidious

 
RakuOS Linux 44 2026.05.16

  
Based on Fedora 44

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
BSD, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems in OS Museum

  
today's leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Blogging Workflow, WordPress.com, and WordPress Losing Its Way as a Content Management System (CMS) Due to Slop

  
CMS picks

 
*AGPL Licensing Disputes

  
ONLYOFFICE and Bambu Lab

 
Standards and Sovereignty: ODF, Interoperability, and Open Access to Standards Documents

  
lots about open standards

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related news

 
PostgreSQL Releases and Events

  
PostgreSQL news

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Vivaldi 8.0, Web History, and Announcing Web Serial Support in Firefox

  
WWW related news

 
OpenSUSE: Managing System Extensions with sysextmgrcli and New Agama

  
some SUSE updates

 
EasyOS: ROX-Filer patch-set overhaul and pBurn optical burner version 4.4

  
some updates on the light OS

 
Red Hat Leftovers (Lots of Slop Promotions)

  
many from redhat.com

 
Ubuntu: FunOS in View, Canonical Promoting Microsoft and Slop, Security Flaws

  
Canonical and more

 
Embedded Week, Banana Pi R4, and More Hardware News

  
with Linux focus

 
Linux Kernel and More

  
mostly kernel picks

 
Games: Godot 4.7 Beta 3 and PS5 GNU/Linux

  
a pair of gaming picks

 
Applications: 11 Open-Source WYSIWYG Editors Worth Using in 2026 and Audio Improvement in GNU/Linux

  
2 pair of news articles

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Reacting to Linus Tech Tips, BSD Now, and Raspberry Pi Podcast

  
3 new shows

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security breaches, Linux focus and more

 
Ongoing Microsoft Sabotage of GNU/Linux

  
2 new picks

 
Fedora Pulls the Plug on Deepin Over Security and Maintenance Failures

  
After months of no responses and packages being left in disrepair

 
Tails 7.8 Anonymous Linux OS Patches Recent Kernel Flaws, Removes Thunderbird

  
Tails 7.8 anonymous Linux distribution is now available for download with an updated kernel patched against recent security vulnerabilities, Tor Browser 15.0.14, and other changes.

 
OpenBSD 7.9 released

  
OpenBSD 7.9 RELEASED - Theo de Raadt

 
HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.26.4 Drivers Add Support for New Printers

  
HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.26.4 drivers are now available for download with support for new HP printers.

 
Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates

  
Ubuntu Core 26 is now available for download as a major update to this fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS for IoT, edge, and embedded devices. Here’s what’s new!

 
Firefox Redesigned

  
3 picks regarding changes in Firefox

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Development and more

 
Games: Godot 4.6.3, Rootkits (So-called 'Anticheat'), and Proton Experimental

  
lots from GoL

 
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and Gadgets

  
hardware leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
You can't install Deepin Desktop from the official Fedora repo anymore - here's why

  
Once called the most beautiful Linux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles