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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2026



Quoting: This super-minimalist GNOME theme is changing how I use Linux —

If you use GNOME, you know how this goes: install GNOME, add extensions, tweak transparency, obsess over wallpapers for three days, then slowly turn your desktop into a cluttered compromise between aesthetics and function. Most “minimalist” setups look clean in screenshots but feel annoying in daily use.

Then I found Gnome Prism by Zach Feldman. It changes quite a few things about how I think about desktop customization. This isn’t another overdesigned Linux rice with glowing borders, anime wallpapers, or translucent panels. GNOME Prism is restrained, like someone decided most desktops try too hard.