GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

On _very_ early machines, it was quite common to have to manually enter the initial small program for bootstrapping, using the toggle switches on the front console (which allowed one to examine and store memory locations), to read in the system from wherever it was stored.

Note that _very_ early on, the initial software load would have been on a reel of punched paper tape, not read in from the disk. (I think some early PDP-11 UNIX versions did that, IIRC.)