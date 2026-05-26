news
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
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The Unix Heritage Society ☛ [TUHS] Bootstrapping UNIX - how was it done
On _very_ early machines, it was quite common to have to manually enter the initial small program for bootstrapping, using the toggle switches on the front console (which allowed one to examine and store memory locations), to read in the system from wherever it was stored.
Note that _very_ early on, the initial software load would have been on a reel of punched paper tape, not read in from the disk. (I think some early PDP-11 UNIX versions did that, IIRC.)
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ MobileLinux Hackday #1 in České Budějovice Outperforms Prague!
Breaking New Ground: Mobile GNU/Linux Hackday #1 in České Budějovice Outperforms Prague! If you’ve been following the Mobile GNU/Linux journey in Czechia, you know we’ve built a fantastic routine in Prague. We have a really successful series behind us consisting of 7 monthly hackdays, always hosted at the Prague SUSE office.
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Arch Family
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ArchLinux ☛ Breaking changes for all users of `varnish`, which is renamed to `vinyl-cache`
The Varnish project has renamed itself to Vinyl Cache. We followed this rename with a new vinyl-cache package. This upgrade results in breaking changes and users are advised to study these changes and how it affects them before following the replacement. All references to "varnish" have been changed to "vinyl" in all binaries and directories.
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