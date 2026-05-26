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AlmaLinux OS 10.2 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2
Coming six months after AlmaLinux OS 10.1, the AlmaLinux OS 10.2 release introduces i686 userspace packages to enable legacy 32-bit software, CI pipelines, and containerized workloads on AlmaLinux 10, full enablement of KVM for IBM POWER in the virtualization stack, and SPICE support for both server and client applications.
AlmaLinux OS 10.2 also re-enables frame pointers by default so system-wide profiling works out of the box, ships the Mozilla Firefox web browser and Mozilla Thunderbird email client apps as regular RPMs in the system repositories, and re-adds a long list of older storage and networking drivers that were disabled upstream.