news
Hardware: Linux and Projects/Chipsets
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CNX Software ☛ Monitor live traffic from V2X signals with V2X2MAP open-source Android app and an ESP32-C5 development board
Yesterday, I wrote about the OpenTrafficMap ESP32-C5 C-ITS receiver board to monitor and potentially optimize traffic using 802.11p / ITS-G5 V2X communication over 5.9 GHz WiFi 6, and map all detected nodes on the OpenTrafficMap website. Peter Holzhauser (Pit711) forked the ESP32-C5 C-ITS receiver firmware to port it to the Waveshare ESP32-C5-WIFI6-KIT development board and added BLE streaming. He also designed the V2X2MAP open-source Android app to interface with the board (since 5GHz WiFi on phones can’t usually handle 802.11p), and a backdoored Windows installer to flash the firmware.
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CNX Software ☛ CardputerZero – A Raspberry Pi CM0 pocket computer for makers (Crowdfunding)
CardputerZero is a pocket-sized computer based on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module Zero (CM0) and designed for makers with a 46-key matrix keyboard, a 1.9-inch LCD, HDMI video output, Fast Ethernet, three USB ports, a microphone and a speaker for voice interaction, a 14-pin GPIO header, a Grove interface, and an IR transceiver (Rx/Tx). The credit card-sized device comes in two models: CardputerZero Lite and CardputerZero.
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Hackaday ☛ Z386: An Open-Source 80386 Built Around Original Microcode
This project is similar to the previously developed z8086 project, which as one may guess does something similar, except for the Intel 8086 CPU. By executing the original microcode you’re basically guaranteeing close compatibility with the original hardware, though of course the sheer scale of this microcode between an 8086 and 80386 is quite different.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ 8devices previews Citron SoM with Qualcomm QCS6490 and five-camera support
8devices has unveiled the Citron SoM, a compact embedded module built around the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor targeting robotics, drones, and intelligent vision applications. Highlighted during the company’s Embedded World 2026 announcement, 8devices indicates that the module is designed for power-efficient edge workloads across consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Jetway BFNZASL2 supports pfSense and OpenWrt in a fanless form factor
The Jetway BFNZASL2 is a fanless embedded networking system built around Intel processors including the Intel Atom x7835RE (Amston Lake), Intel Processor N97, and Intel Atom x7425E. The platform features four 2.5GbE interfaces with optional Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for networking and edge applications.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ ESP32-S31 development boards bring Wi-Fi 6, audio, camera, and HMI features
Earlier announced in March with the unveiling of the ESP32-S31 SoC, Espressif has now launched the ESP32-S31-Korvo-1 multimedia development board, while documentation additionally references the ESP32-S31-Function-CoreBoard-1 connectivity-oriented board. Both platforms are built around the ESP32-S31-WROOM-3 module and target multimedia, audio, display, and connected IoT applications.