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Nuisance or Bad Behaviour Comes With Good Weather

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 24, 2026



People tend to be in a relatively good mood when it's hot in the UK and other typically "cold countries". Hot days are scarce. But in my experience, some people take advantage of this good mood. Petty theft of parts of my bicycle is one example of it (no, I did not report this to the police; when my whole bicycle was stolen 1.5 decades ago the police did nothing to recover it, the police merely recorded that it had been stolen). It happened again this morning, but only a part of it.

Theft is just one aspect.

Another aspect is drinking. It's legal, but it tends to make people behave more badly, maybe without even realising this (no social cues; assumption everyone else is merely "amused" like the drunkard/s). That's aside from the age issue. "It’s not always a criminal offence to drink alcohol in the street," cops explain. "However, individuals or groups of people drinking alcohol together can sometimes lead to rowdy or disruptive behaviour."

In hot days it happens a lot more, sometimes until late at night or overnight. There were loud people in the street last night. That's rare. They ought not be there; if they are, they should keep quiet as people all around are sleeping and it's Sunday. We are currently dealing with two Americans who have serious alcohol problems (at least one was a alcoholic, maybe still is). In the UK, people drinking in their front yard is perfectly legal, even if not too common. "Nuisance behaviour by groups of people, such as drinking alcohol in the street or trespassing on private property may not always be a police matter," the above page says. "However, sometimes this activity can lead to criminal behaviour and pose a risk to the wider community at which point we do need to be involved. Here you can find out the most common types of nuisance behaviour and what you can do about it."

At times like these with very hot weather (expected to be 31 degrees tomorrow afternoon) one must be extra cautious around here, not just due to drunk people.

I am at a loss for words regarding my bicycle. Who would want to sabotage it? "IIRC," a friend explained, "it is quick-release but it has no resale value nor does its removal assist in the removal of more valuable parts with actual resale value."

Why would anyone put my life at risk by stealing that piece of metal? █

Image source: The Fearmaker [Furchtmaker]