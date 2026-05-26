news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Education, Standards
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Rachel Kaufman ☛ 30 Days of Coreutils: nice
nice allows you to modify how “greedy” a process is. The nicer it is, the less CPU priority it gets. A process can be anywhere from -20 (the least nice, the most rude, would cut your grandma off on her way to church) to 19 (the nicest doormat you’ve ever seen).
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Watts Martin ☛ The Best Worst Email Client
Mailsmith is, if anything, quirkier than mu4e. Unlike Mailsmith, mu4e uses standard Maildir folders, using its database solely for indexing/searching. It can display HTML email inline (and send it, too). And Mailsmith was POP-only. Its developers decided that re-engineering its database back end to work with IMAP wasn’t worth the effort, a choice which may have been technically correct but spelled inevitable doom.
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Education
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INIT HELLO ☛ INIT HELLO – Starting something new for the Apple II
This new Apple II conference is returning to the System Source Computer Museum north of Baltimore, Maryland, June 19–21, 2026
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Byte Cellar ☛ INIT HELLO: A New Apple II Conference (Scope Creep Done Right)
As for the name of the conference, “INIT HELLO” is the Apple DOS 3.3 command for formatting a floppy disk and the concept gelled with what the organizers had in mind with this new event.
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Nico Cartron ☛ RIPE 92 in Edinburgh
The last RIPE meeting I attended was RIPE 89 in Prague, in October 2024. Back then I was still at F5, but now with a new job (still in DNS), it was time to attend a new one!
This time in Edinburgh, and even though we had some rain, we also had some lovely weather, as you can see: [...]
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GNU Projects
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Introducing the LPAE Split
To better support the wide variety of 32-bit ARM hardware in the wild, starting with Linux-libre version 6.6-gnu and moving forward, the 32-bit ARM (armhf) Linux-libre kernels will be split into two distinct flavors: one with LPAE support, and one without.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Michael Green ☛ What the Treasury Needs
The same day, a headline from Bloomberg caught my eye — finally, people are beginning to notice this is not a “US story” and recognizing that “something deeper is in play”: [...]
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Standards/Consortia
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APNIC ☛ RADIUS isn’t going away, so let’s fix it properly
Guest Post: "RADIUS is the protocol that will never die". So given that RADIUS is staying, what do we need to do to make it secure for the next 30 years?
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ARRL ☛ Senator Ted Cruz Praises Amateur Radio Volunteers for Emergency Preparedness
His comments also reflect growing Congressional recognition of the value Amateur Radio Operators bring to communities across the country. ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® continues to advocate for legislation that protects and strengthens Amateur Radio’s role in emergency preparedness and public service communications.
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