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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2026



Quoting: Picking a Linux distro is the wrong first question — here's what you should ask instead —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

A few months before Windows 10 went into extended support, I knew I wanted to move to Linux. I wasn't a fan of having to jump through hoops to keep using the OS that I love, and regardless of how long I held on for, Microsoft was inevitably going to boot me off Windows 10 and funnel me into 11. And I really did not want to use Windows 11.

There was just one problem: I had no idea which distro to pick. You'd think that Googling the question would clear things up, but all it did was present me with the endless distro wars that have rocked the internet since the dawn of time. I'd open a Reddit post asking which distro to start with, and I'd leave the thread with more options than when I arrived.

The thing is, looking back, I was looking at the wrong thing. Distro choice is very important, don't get me wrong. However, when it comes to first impressions and getting comfortable with Linux, I'd argue that the desktop environment is far more important.