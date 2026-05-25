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Everybody Drinks
Don't forget to provide water to animals nearby
We've just come back from the park, where we fed the birds and cycled quite a bit. The heat is already up very noticeably - to about 27 degrees - and it's expected to reach unprecedented levels (for this time of year and place):
I've finished publishing GNU/Linux news for today (Rianne and others will carry on later).
Don't forget to leave dishes of water out there for wildlife, more so if there is unusual heat where you live. To them, it can make the difference between life and death. With very little effort and low cost (water is cheap) a lot of good can be accomplished. █
Image source: Crows Drinking Fountain Water