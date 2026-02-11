Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
netinfo - display network and system information - LinuxLinks
netinfo is a fast, minimal, and reliable command-line utility to display your network and system information. Designed for troubleshooting, auditing, scripting, or simply checking your connection status, netinfo only shows verifiable and essential data.
This is free and open source software.
blaeckfetch - system fetch - LinuxLinks
blaeckfetch is a fast, minimalist system fetch for your terminal. It’s powered by blaeck for rendering.
fdir - search language for your filesystem - LinuxLinks
fdir is the search language for your filesystem – a fast, intuitive way to find, filter, and act on files using human-friendly commands.
ziglint - code analysis tool - LinuxLinks
ziglint is a configurable code analysis tool for Zig codebases. It’s a work in progress and doesn’t have many features at the moment, but it can be used.
There are only five functional linting rules: max_line_length, check_format, dupe_import, file_as_struct, and banned_comment_phrases. However, more rules are planned.
NoctaVox - TUI music player for local music - LinuxLinks
I tested NoctaVox with the Ubuntu and Fedora distributions. There aren’t distro-specific packages I could find, so I’ll use cargo to install the program. cargo is Rust’s package manager.
First, clone the project’s GitHub repository.
NetSonar - network diagnostics tool - LinuxLinks
NetSonar is a network diagnostics tool for pinging hosts (ICMP/TCP/UDP/HTTP), managing network interfaces, and discovering local devices/services.
It features multi-protocol latency checks, subnet scanning, port/service detection, and real-time interface configuration. It’s designed for administrators and developers needing lightweight, cross-platform network analysis.
Inkcut - control 2D plotters, cutters, engravers and CNC machines - LinuxLinks
Inkcut is an application for controlling 2D plotters, cutters, engravers, and CNC machines. Inkcut was completely rewritten to harness the speed of C++ thanks to Qt.
Inkcut’s redesign added support for multiple popular 2D graphics languages including HPGL, GPGL, DMPL, CAMM, and GCODE. The new plugin architecure allows for easy addition of custom protocols.
ghorg - clone or backup entire repositories - LinuxLinks
Use ghorg to quickly clone all of an orgs, or users repos into a single directory. This can be useful in many situations including
Searching an orgs/users codebase with ack, silver searcher, grep etc. Bash scripting. Creating backups. Onboarding new team members (cloning all team repos). Performing audits.
