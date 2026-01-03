original
First Weekend of the Year
Richard Stallman's (RMS) talk coming soon
So it looks like the beloved bird decided not to come back this year (we blame the fireworks), but that's OK, another regular visitor will come. So far we've had two nights in the new year and I slept for many hours on both; it's not like the news cycles are heavy anyway. Resting is necessary. We all deserve rest sometimes.
We've thankfully finished upgrading the SSG and implementing some programs we've long wanted and needed. We started the year on a strong note and we'll try to maintain that throughout the weekend and next week. RMS is besieged because he'll be giving a talk in the US in three weeks' time (first talk of this kind since 2018), so there's work to be done this month. Correcting years-long falsehoods can take time. It is very much necessary because if they can squash RMS, they will take aim at other people. We know who pays their salary and what for. █
Image source: Richard Stallman