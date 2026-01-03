The MYC-CZU3EG-V3 combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 application processor running at up to 1.2 GHz with a dual-core Cortex-R5F real-time subsystem clocked at up to 600 MHz. Hardware acceleration and deterministic I/O are handled by programmable logic fabricated on a 16 nm FinFET process, while graphics output is supported by an Arm Mali-400 MP2 GPU.

The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

Dubbed “Anh-Linh”, Manjaro Linux 26.0 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and features the usual Xfce (flagship), GNOME, and KDE Plasma editions, which have been updated to the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 49, and KDE Plasma 6.5 releases.

First Weekend of the Year

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2026



Richard Stallman's (RMS) talk coming soon

So it looks like the beloved bird decided not to come back this year (we blame the fireworks), but that's OK, another regular visitor will come. So far we've had two nights in the new year and I slept for many hours on both; it's not like the news cycles are heavy anyway. Resting is necessary. We all deserve rest sometimes.

We've thankfully finished upgrading the SSG and implementing some programs we've long wanted and needed. We started the year on a strong note and we'll try to maintain that throughout the weekend and next week. RMS is besieged because he'll be giving a talk in the US in three weeks' time (first talk of this kind since 2018), so there's work to be done this month. Correcting years-long falsehoods can take time. It is very much necessary because if they can squash RMS, they will take aim at other people. We know who pays their salary and what for. █

