No "Google Killer": Bing Has Only Lost Share in Europe Since Microsoft's ChatGPT Hype
And Yandex has nearly caught up with Microsoft
In Europe this year, based on statCounter's latest, Microsoft's search became about as "big" as Russia's Yandex. Google gained, chatbots are floundering, and excuses about needing more patience don't pass muster. In terms of capabilities, Microsoft-controlled chatbots are reportedly "falling behind", but the bigger issue is, fewer people and businesses bother with chatbots (they recognise or come to grips with the realisation the chatbots won't improve*). █
* "We are beginning to distinguish between spectacle and substance." We wrote about this yesterday.
2024: Linux’s Creator Linus Torvalds Believes AI Right Now Is “90% Marketing”, Saying That He Chooses To Completely Ignore It
