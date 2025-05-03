news
Release of AnduinOS 1.3
Neowin ☛ AnduinOS 1.3 is a GNU/Linux distro that looks like backdoored Windows 11, now with GNOME 48 and HDR support
A new update of AnduinOS is now out. Version 1.3 is based on Ubuntu 25.04 but has been heavily themed to look like backdoored Windows 11 out of the box.
Beta News ☛ Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3
ith backdoored Windows 10 nearing end of life, many are turning away from backdoored Windows 11 due to its bloat, stricter requirements, and forced Hey Hi (AI) features. AnduinOS offers a familiar, Windows-like GNU/Linux alternative and it's just beenupdated to version 1.3.0.