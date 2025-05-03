news
Security and Microsoft/Windows TCO
The New Stack ☛ Linux Security Software Turned Against Users
Security Week ☛ Canadian Electric Utility Hit by Cyberattack
Nova Scotia Power and Emera are responding to a cybersecurity incident that impacted IT systems and networks.
Security Week ☛ SonicWall Flags Two More Vulnerabilities as Exploited
SonicWall has updated the advisories for two vulnerabilities to warn that they are being exploited in the wild.
Pen Test Partners ☛ The remote desktop puzzle. DFIR techniques for dealing with RDP Bitmap Cache
TL;DR How RDP Bitmap Cache can reveal user activity No RDP logs? How can we reconstruct RDP activity?
Security Week ☛ SentinelOne Targeted by North Korean IT Workers, Ransomware Groups, Chinese Hackers
SentinelOne has shared some information on the types of threat actors that have targeted the security firm recently.
Security Week ☛ Ascension Discloses Data Breach Potentially Linked to Cleo Hack
Ascension is notifying over 100,000 people that their personal information was stolen in a data breach potentially linked to the Cleo hack.
NYPost ☛ Billions of iPhone users at risk of dangerous malware attack — newly-found flaw warning issued
Apple users are being urged to update their devices ASAP.
Security Week ☛ Chinese APT’s Adversary-in-the-Middle Tool Dissected
ESET has analyzed Spellbinder, the IPv6 SLAAC spoofing tool Chinese APT TheWizards uses to deploy its WizardNet backdoor.
CVE-2025-43857: DoS vulnerability in net-imap
There is a possibility for DoS by in the net-imap gem. This vulnerability has been assigned the CVE identifier CVE-2025-43857. We recommend upgrading the net-imap gem.
Scoop News Group ☛ Quantum computer threat spurring quiet overhaul of internet security
Cryptography experts said a “Cambrian explosion” of standards is on its way as a response to worries over quantum computers breaking current algorithms.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Security Week ☛ Commvault Shares IoCs After Zero-Day Attack Hits Microsoft trap Azure Environment
Commvault provides indicators of compromise and mitigation guidance after a zero-day exploit targeting its Microsoft trap Azure environment lands in CISA’s KEV catalog.
-
The Record ☛ Nefilim ransomware suspect extradited from Spain to US
A Ukrainian citizen has been charged and extradited to the United States for allegedly using Nefilim ransomware to attack large companies in the U.S. and elsewhere, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
The Register UK ☛ ICO confirms no action to be taken against British Library
The UK's data protection overlord is not going to pursue any further investigation into the British Library's 2023 ransomware attack.
The Record ☛ British Library avoids investigation over ransomware attack, praised again for response
The British Library — the national library of the United Kingdom and an archive of millions of books and manuscripts — has been praised for its response to the incident. Officials across government have wanted to avoid punishing victim organizations that responded to ransomware attacks in a way that meets the standards of best victim behavior.
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)
Krebs On Security ☛ xAI Dev Leaks API Key for Private SpaceX, Tesla LLMs
An employee at Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI leaked a private key on GitHub that for the past two months could have allowed anyone to query private xAI large language models (LLMs) which appear to have been custom made for working with internal data from Musk’s companies, including SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter/X, KrebsOnSecurity has learned.
The New Stack ☛ Linus Torvalds Reflects on 20 Years of Git
It was 20 years ago that Linus Torvalds wrote the Git distributed version control system — April 7 2005 was he made the first commit. So in early April, GitHub celebrated. GitHub staff software engineer Taylor Blau conducted an interview with Torvalds, which GitHub then shared on YouTube (where the git-based service’s channel has 467,000 subscribers).
Confidentiality
Marcy Wheeler ☛ Despite Pete Hegseth, Signal is Good
So despite the fact that Hegseth’s phone would be one of the more targeted in the world, and Hegseth himself is an idiot, his phone isn’t necessarily compromised. It might be, but it’s hard to be sure. It’s quite hard to hack a modern phone, especially if the person using the phone updates it every time there’s an update released, and doesn’t click on things they don’t know are OK. There are fancy attacks, called Zero-Click Attacks, that don’t require any user interaction, but they’re hard to build and expensive.
Tor ☛ Arti 1.4.3 is released: Prometheus metrics support, inital work on Counter Galois Onion and congestion control. | The Tor Project
Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust. Now we're announcing the latest release, Arti 1.4.3.
Federal News Network ☛ Cyber roundup: Another cybersecurity False Claims Act settlement
DoJ's Civil-Cyber Fraud Initiative put another feather in its cap with a new $8.5 million False Claims Act settlement with Raytheon.