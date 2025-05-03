news
today's howtos
Linux Journal ☛ How to Build Custom Distributions from Scratch
In a world teeming with GNU/Linux distributions — from Ubuntu to Arch, Debian to Fedora — the idea of building your own may seem daunting, if not redundant. Yet, for many technologists, enthusiasts, and developers, creating a custom GNU/Linux distribution isn't just an exercise in reinvention; it's an act of empowerment. Whether your goal is to tailor a lightweight OS for embedded devices, create a secure workstation, develop an education-focused system, or simply understand GNU/Linux more intimately, building your own distribution is one of the most fulfilling journeys in open-source computing.
This guide walks you through every stage of creating your own GNU/Linux distribution — from selecting core components to building, customizing, and distributing your personalized operating system.
Setup firewalld and KVM on openSUSE Leap 16 Beta manually
Finally I had decided to skip deployment templates for KVM Host and Cockpit Web Console for openSUSE Leap 16 Beta KVM Guest.
Jonathan McDowell: Local Voice Assistant Step 2: Speech to Text and back
Having setup an ATOM Echo Voice Satellite and hooked it up to Home Assistant we now need to actually do something with the captured audio. Home Assistant largely deals with voice assistants using the Wyoming Protocol, which describes itself as essentially JSONL + PCM audio. It works nicely in terms of meaning everything can exist as separate modules that then just communicate over network sockets, and there are a whole bunch of Python implementations of the pieces necessary.