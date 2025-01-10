Happy new year, hackfolk! Today, a note about ephemerons. I thought I was done with them, but it seems they are not done with me. The question at hand is, how do we efficiently and correctly implement ephemerons in a generational collector? Whippet‘s answer turns out to be simple but subtle.

on oracles

The deal is, I want to be able to evaluate different collector constructions and configurations, and for that I need a performance oracle: a known point in performance space-time against which to compare the unknowns. For example, I want to know how a sticky mark-bit approach to generational collection does relative to the conventional state of the art. To do that, I need to build a conventional system to compare against! If I manage to do a good job building the conventional evacuating nursery, it will have similar performance characteristics as other nurseries in other unlike systems, and thus I can use it as a point of comparison, even to systems I haven’t personally run myself.