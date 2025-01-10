Programming Leftovers
-
TecMint ☛ 6 [Automation] Tools Every Developer Needs for Better Code [Ed: Automation conflated with buzzwords]
These tools can automate repetitive tasks, help write cleaner code, detect bugs early, and even assist in learning new programming languages.
-
Josef Strzibny: Auto-saving Rails forms with Turbo Streams
Here’s how to implement autosaving for inline input fields the Hotwire way.
[...]
I spent a considerable amount of time chasing an issue with wrong field focus. If that happens to you, go through all of your forms and make sure each input field has a unique ID. If you have two forms of the same model on the page they will have a different form ID but same input IDs.
-
Adam Young: GitPython do two files differ in different branches
Not quite as succinct as I would have liked, but this does work. This is a one liner in Bash, and I had hoped to do it with a single python call once I had the repo object established. In general, diffs are not simple to do on blob objects. I had trouble using the difflib and set approaches to diffing the two files, possibly due to the fact that I was originally not decoding the streams. Thus all the splitlines work probably can be simplified.
-
Andy Wingo: ephemerons vs generations in whippet
Happy new year, hackfolk! Today, a note about ephemerons. I thought I was done with them, but it seems they are not done with me. The question at hand is, how do we efficiently and correctly implement ephemerons in a generational collector? Whippet‘s answer turns out to be simple but subtle.
on oracles
The deal is, I want to be able to evaluate different collector constructions and configurations, and for that I need a performance oracle: a known point in performance space-time against which to compare the unknowns. For example, I want to know how a sticky mark-bit approach to generational collection does relative to the conventional state of the art. To do that, I need to build a conventional system to compare against! If I manage to do a good job building the conventional evacuating nursery, it will have similar performance characteristics as other nurseries in other unlike systems, and thus I can use it as a point of comparison, even to systems I haven’t personally run myself.
-
Graphics Stack
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Rake In Bike
First Perf of the Year
I got a ticket last year about this game Everspace having bad perf on zink. I looked at it a little then, but it was the end of the year and I was busy doing other stuff. More important stuff. I definitely wasn’t just procrastinating.
In any case, I didn’t fix it last year, so I dusted it off the other day and got down to business. Unsurprisingly, it was still slow.
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Adetoye Anointing: Demystifying SVG2 Text Layout: Understanding Librsvg
Prerequisite
Hi! I’m Anointing, your friendly neighborhood software engineer. I’m an Outreachy GNOME intern currently working on the project titled “Implement the SVG2 Text Layout Algorithm in Librsvg.”
In a previous blog post, I briefly introduced my project and tasks. If you missed it, don’t worry—this article dives deeper into the project and the specific task I’m working on.
-
-
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ Why Every Python Dev Needs Virtual Environments Now
When developing with Python, chances are pretty good that you’ll need to install various libraries, dependencies and apps to get
-
-
Rust
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.84.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.84.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.84.0 with:
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustupfrom the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.84.0.
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 581
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
-