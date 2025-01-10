Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (cups, kernel, and kernel-rt), Debian (chromium, firefox-esr, and webkit2gtk), Fedora (curl, firefox, gimp, mupdf, openjpeg2, and valkey), Red Hat (389-ds-base, cups, firefox, iperf3, kernel, kernel-rt, libreswan, python3.11-urllib3, thunderbird, and webkit2gtk3), Slackware (firefox, seamonkey, and thunderbird), SUSE (apptainer, firefox-esr, libopenjp2-7, libruby3_4-3_4, openjpeg2, and tomcat10), and Ubuntu (firefox, linux-azure, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-azure, linux-azure-6.8, linux-azure, linux-intel-iotg-5.15, linux-azure-5.15, python2.7, thunderbird, and xfpt).
Wartime Footing, Horizon3 Lifts Dawn On NodeZero Kubernetes Pentesting
Horizon3 has announced the release of its NodeZero Kubernetes Pentesting product.
SANS ☛ Windows Defender Chrome Extension Detection, (Fri, Jan 10th) [Ed: Windows Defender it itself a security problem and it runs on back doors at the OS level]
With the recent Cyberhaven Extension(2) attack, looking for specific Chrome extensions installed can be very helpful. If you are running Defender with enhanced vulnerability management, Defender automatically catalogs installed extensions by going to Vulnerability Management -> Inventories and selecting Browser Extension from the Defender Console. Also, you can do Hunt Queries on the DeviceTvmBrowserExtensions table.
Debian Family
Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: Tracker.debian.org updates, Salsa CI improvements, Coinstallable build-essential, Python 3.13 transition, Ruby 3.3 transition and more! (by Anupa Ann Joseph, Stefano Rivera)
Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in December 2024
Welcome to the December 2024 report from the Reproducible Builds project!
Our monthly reports outline what we’ve been up to over the past month and highlight items of news from elsewhere in the world of software supply-chain security when relevant. As ever, however, if you are interested in contributing to the Reproducible Builds project, please visit our Contribute page on our website.
