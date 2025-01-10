Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5 and More

Tux Machines

File Roller - An Intro to Ubuntu Archive Manager

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.11

These vulnerabilities can only be exploited by a powerful attacker who has already exploited another vulnerability to take control of an application in Tails.

New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Project DIGITS Brings Grace Blackwell AI Capabilities to the Desktop

NVIDIA recently introduced Project DIGITS, a personal AI supercomputer powered by the GB10 Superchip. Built on the Grace Blackwell architecture, it delivers high-performance computing for prototyping, fine-tuning, and running large AI models on a desktop.

(Updated) Pilet: A Portable Cyber-Deck Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 and Dual 8000mAh Batteries

Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.

SpacemiT Announces Development of Vital Stone V100 Server CPU Platform Based on RISC-V

The 64-bit RISC-V CPU core, X100, achieves single-core performance exceeding 9 points per GHz on the SPECINT2006 benchmark at 2.5 GHz. Fabricated using a 12nm process, the X100 core incorporates the RVA23 Profile and features full virtualization, advanced interrupt handling, vector encryption and decryption, and a 64-core interconnect. The design also includes support for the Vector 1.0 extension and RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability) features, making it compatible with a range of server applications.

RUBIK Pi 3 Now Available for Ordering at $179 Following Global Launch at CES 2025

The RUBIK Pi 3 builds on its predecessor’s capabilities, offering 12 Dense TOPS of AI computing power and multi-system support, including Qualcomm Linux, Android 13 Alpha, and a Debian early access version.

9to5Linux

Calibre 7.24 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

Calibre 7.24 introduces several new features like the ability to create rules to transform e-book series names, which you can experiment with in the Bulk metadata editor and Preferences > Metadata download.

Rust-Based COSMIC Desktop Gets 5th Alpha Release with COSMIC Media Player

COSMIC Alpha 5 introduces an early version of COSMIC Media Player, which is now the default media player in Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS. System76 says that COSMIC Media Player uses Vulkan for video rendering and Video Acceleration API (VA–API) for video decoding.

Flatpak 1.16 Linux App Sandboxing and Distribution Framework Officially Released

Coming two and a half years after Flatpak 1.14, the Flatpak 1.16 release introduces USB device listing, support for KDE search completion, support for compiling Flatpak using Meson instead of Autotools, and support for creating a private Wayland socket with the “security context” extension to allow the compositor to identify connections from sandboxed apps as belonging to the sandbox.

KDE Plasma 6.3 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What’s New

KDE Plasma 6.3 promises new features like the ability to clone a panel, the ability to set keyboard shortcuts to move windows between Custom Tiling tile zones based on directionality, support for remembering the active virtual desktop per activity, revamped Graphics Tablet page in System Settings, and the option to prefer screen color accuracy in KWin.

KDE Frameworks 6.10 Adds Support for Converting Between “Rack Units” in KRunner

KDE Frameworks 6.10 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like support for KRunner and KRunner-powered search fields to convert between “rack units” and other units of length, and a new Breeze open-link icon with the typical “arrow pointing out of the corner of a square” appearance.

KDE Gear 24.12.1 Is Out to Improve Dolphin, Kate, NeoChat, and Other KDE Apps

KDE Gear 24.12.1 is here almost a month after the release of KDE Gear 24.12 to fix a couple of regressions in the Dolphin file manager, fix a crash in the Kleopatra certificate manager that occurred when the output directory for decrypting doesn’t exist, and fix building of the KRDC remote desktop client on Haiku systems.

Tails 6.11 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Critical Security Fixes

Tails 6.11 is mostly here to address several critical security vulnerabilities that have been discovered and disclosed by a group of security researchers from Radically Open Security, a non-profit computer security consultancy company.

Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Model Is Now Available at $120 USD

Raspberry Pi 5 was initially launched at the end of October 2023 in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants, but the people have been asking for a 16GB RAM model and now the Raspberry Pi makers have delivered it thanks to the optimized D0 stepping of the Broadcom BCM2712 application processor in Raspberry Pi 5.

Scribus 1.6.3 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Various Bug Fixes

Scribus 1.6.3 is here to fix an issue where the width in the Color Management menu would be increased after multiple uses, address problems with item attributes and spin box functions, and fix a crash when opening a PDF document and selecting the option to import text as text.

Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5 and More

Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed - Okay, but glory all be from the past
To the best of my memory, and I'm purposefully not checking me own article history, I've never reviewed openSUSE Tumbleweed
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.9, Linux 6.6.70, Linux 6.1.124, Linux 5.15.176, Linux 5.10.233, and Linux 5.4.289
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
10 Linux apps I always install first - and you should too
If you're just now jumping onto the Linux train
I rescued my dying 2017 MacBook Pro with Ubuntu and it works like a charm (mostly)
If you have an older MacOS device lying around, why not install Linux to give it a new life
Fast Times at Ridgemont Oreon Linux High
Oreon Linux has received a lot of attention for being a desktop OS based on AlmaLinux
Google’s Quick Share Reportedly Lets Android Users Scan QR Codes to Transfer Files
Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
Linux desktop developers may see an increase in adoption in 2025 despite the lack of commercial marketing strategies hawking the benefits of running Linux on consumer computers
Qualcomm QCS6490-based Rubik Pi 3 AI SBC supports Android, Linux, and LU operating systems
This device supports Qualcomm Linux, Android, and LU (Canonical Ubuntu for Qualcomm Platforms to be released in early 2025) operating systems that provide developers flexibility across various development platforms
Porteus v5.1 alpha
It's time for a development release: 5.1-alpha, based on a snapshot of slackware current
New Releases of Archcraft
as early as this week
Release of Ditana GNU/Linux 0.9-Beta
Ditana GNU/Linux, a new Arch-based distribution that combines flexibility, user-friendliness, and advanced security features, is now available
The Mecha Comet is made for hackers and makers
Sure, your phone is fun, but if you want the fun and power of a full-fledged Linux computer in your pocket
Logging Baby's Day In Linux
There’s plenty of surprises to be had when you become a parent
Open source trends for 2025
Because I did so well in 2024, I figure I’ll stick my neck out again for 2025. Honestly, most of what I wrote for last year still holds
Immich 1.124 Brings Tagging, Fixes, and Enhancements
Immich 1.124, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
rlxOS – independent, safely mutable and privacy oriented Linux distribution
rlxOS is a Linux distribution that’s built from scratch to offer better control over the core and working
Psychological care should grant you freedom and protection
The rise of proprietary parenting software and Services as a Software Substitute promising to improve mental health is concerning
HDR and color management in KWin, part 6: Fixing night light
Most operating systems nowadays provide a feature like night light
2024 in retrospect & happy new year 2025!
huge amount of preparations and bug fixing via the Modern C initiative.
