Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5 and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Matrix inspired Raspberry Pi 5 case could be 'The One'
The LCD screen, looks to be connected directly to the GPIO of the Raspberry Pi 5, and that means it is highly likely to use the SPI protocol. But this screen doesn't just feature the raining text effect, it also doubles as a handy stats monitor letting you get information like the current IP address and CPU temperature at glance. The fans feature RGB LEDs that are bright green and synchronize with the whole unit. There are also some custom audio sound effects thrown into the mix.
IT Wire ☛ iTWire - The Risc-V architecture that can shape the future of computing
Open source software rightly gets a lot of attention; open source hardware has its part to play too. One development drawing increasing attention in both technical and executive circles is RISC-V, pronounced "risk five". While many industries have long relied on established processor architectures such as ARM and x86, RISC-V offers a fresh approach—particularly in areas of flexibility, customisability, and cost-effectiveness. Here's why it's worth keeping on your radar.
[Repeat] Linuxiac ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 Introduces 16GB Model at $120
When the Raspberry Pi 5 was originally introduced in the autumn of 2023, only 4GB and 8GB versions were available. Then, last summer, a 2GB variant entered the scene to cater to cost-sensitive projects.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Review: Plenty of memory
The Raspberry Pi 5 becomes the first Raspberry Pi with a 16GB RAM option but is it worth the extra money?
CNX Software ☛ $12 Plant Bot is an ESP32-C3 soil sensor and pump driver for fully automated indoor plant care
The Plant Bot is an open-source, Internet-enabled plant monitor powered by the ESP32-C3 microcontroller and integrating a corrosion-resistant capacitive moisture soil sensor and a pump driver on a single printed circuit board, eliminating the need for additional cabling. The Plant Bot is designed to automate indoor plant care by combining moisture sensing, light sensing, and pump activation.
CNX Software ☛ Seeed Studio introduces ESP32-C3-based Modbus Vision RS485 and SenseCAP A1102 LoRaWAN outdoor Edge Hey Hi (AI) cameras
Seeed Studio has recently released the Modbus Vision RS485 and SenseCAP A1102 (LoRaWAN) outdoor Edge Hey Hi (AI) cameras based on ESP32-C3 SoC through the XIAO-ESP32C3 module for WiFi and the Himax WiseEye2 processor for vision AI. Both are IP66-rated Hey Hi (AI) vision cameras designed for home and industrial applications.
CNX Software ☛ Arduino Portenta Proto Kit ME aims to ease prototyping for professionals
Arduino has introduced the Portenta Proto Kit ME (Motion Environment) at CES 2025 with the kit designed to allow engineers, designers, and innovators to turn ideas into functional prototypes quickly. The kit does not include new hardware, but it is based on the Arduino Portenta H7, Mid Carrier, and Nicla Sense ME module, as well as other off-the-shelf parts such as a 4G LTE and GNSS module and some Modulino modules, plus three months of Arduino Cloud access. The company expects the prototyping kit to be used for predictive maintenance, environmental sensing, and industrial automation prototypes.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 gets a 16GB model now on sale
Raspberry Pi 5 has expanded with a new 16GB edition joining the 2GB, 4GB and 8GB models for those who need that extra bit of room. Ready for you to run more intensive applications, games and Linux distributions.