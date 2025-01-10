Linux Foundation On Chromium browser
-
Linux Foundation bands together Chromium browser makers in a “neutral space” - Ars Technica
Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers sounds like a very niche local meetup, one with hats and T-shirts that barely fit the name. But it's really a "neutral space" for funding and support, corralling together some big names with a stake in the future of Chrome's open source roots, Chromium.
The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit started in 2000 that has grown to support a broader range of open source projects, spurred the initiative. In a press release, the Foundation states that the project will allow "industry leaders, academia, developers, and the broader open source community" to work on Chromium, with "much-needed funding and development support for open development of projects."
A few names you don't often see together are already on board: Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Opera. Krystian Kolondra, executive vice president of browsers at Opera, stated in a release that "as one of the major browsers contributing to the Chromium project," Opera would "look forward to collaborating with members of the project to foster this growth and keep building innovative and compelling products for all users."
Google lets Chromium run free with Linux Foundation's help - Techzine Global
Google is under fire from regulators and is said to be too dominant. One possible consequence is that it may have to turn its Chrome Web browser into a separate venture. However, Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers (which we will abbreviate to SBB) is a move to further open up the power source behind the browser, the Chromium project.
Linux Foundation Announces the Launch of Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the launch of Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers. This initiative aims to fund open development and enhance projects within the Chromium ecosystem, ensuring broad support and sustainability for open source contributions that will drive technological advancement.
"With the launch of the Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers, we are taking another step forward in empowering the open source community," said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. "This project will provide much-needed funding and development support for open development of projects within the Chromium ecosystem."
The Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers will provide a neutral space where industry leaders, academia, developers, and the broader open source community can work together to support projects within the Chromium ecosystem. By fostering collaboration, the initiative aims to remove barriers to innovation, expand adoption, and ensure that projects within the Chromium ecosystem receive the resources they need to thrive. The Chromium projects themselves will remain under current, existing governance structures while just the new Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers will be housed under the Linux Foundation.
An update (by Roy)
Fake articles (LLM slop and LF-funded puff piece by SJVN):
-
Linux Foundation launches Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers initiative with backing from Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Opera [Ed: SPAM/Chaff]
-
The Linux Foundation launches an initiative to support open-source Chromium-based browsers [Ed: LF-paid media]
Openwashing efforts by LF with its paid media.